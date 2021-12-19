Drakeo the Ruler Dead at 28 After Being Stabbed at L.A. Music Festival

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Drakeo the Ruler was killed during an altercation backstage at a music festival in his hometown of Los Angeles. He was 28 years old.

On the night of Saturday, Dec. 18, the West Coast rapper was fatally stabbed just before he was set to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. show at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, which was attended by thousands of people. A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death to NBC Los Angeles and The New York Times on Sunday, Dec. 19.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told E! News they received a call at 8:39 p.m. about a stabbing near the stadium and that they transported a man in critical condition, without identifying him. The Los Angeles Police department told NBC Los Angeles that the victim was in his 30s and also did not identify him. The case remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.