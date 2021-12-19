Drakeo the Ruler Dead at 28 After Being Stabbed at L.A. Music Festival

Drakeo the Ruler was killed during an altercation backstage at a music festival in his hometown of Los Angeles. He was 28 years old.
On the night of Saturday, Dec. 18, the West Coast rapper was fatally stabbed just before he was set to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. show at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, which was attended by thousands of people. A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death to NBC Los Angeles and The New York Times on Sunday, Dec. 19.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told E! News they received a call at 8:39 p.m. about a stabbing near the stadium and that they transported a man in critical condition, without identifying him. The Los Angeles Police department told NBC Los Angeles that the victim was in his 30s and also did not identify him. The case remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.
Citing sources with direct knowledge of the incident, The Los Angeles Times reported that Drakeo, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was backstage when an altercation broke out among several people and he was stabbed. He later died from his injuries.
The festival lineup also included fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. After Drakeo's stabbing and before they were set to perform, the festival was halted early.
According to The Los Angeles Times, shortly before midnight, promotor Live Nation released a statement that read, "There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."
On Sunday, after news of Drakeo's death was confirmed, Snoop Dogg posted a statement on his Instagram.
"I'm saddened by the events that took place at the Once Upon a Time festival in LA last night," he wrote. "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler."
He continued, "I'm not with anything negative as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another, and stay safe y'all. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP."
Drakeo, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, released his first mixtape, I Am Mr. Mosely, in 2015. He has released 11 major records, including the hit 2017 mixtape Cold Devil, and Thank You for Using GTL, which was released in 2020 and refers to a communications company used in some correctional facilities.
The record includes verses Drakeo recorded over a phone while he was in jail, awaiting trial in connection with the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man, his publicist told The New York Times.
In 2019, the rapper was acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges after a hung jury. Prosecutors tried to retry him on conspiracy charges related to the killing, alleging that Drakeo bore responsibility as a gang member, even if he didn't pull the trigger, Rolling Stone reported. In November 2020, Drakeo was released with time served after agreeing to plead guilty to shooting from a motor vehicle with a gang enhancement, the magazine said. According to the outlet, the star maintained his innocence and also denied being part of a gang.
"I want [people] to take my music seriously and feel everything. I mean, a lot of people know about my story," the rapper told Rolling Stone earlier this year, "but I want them to know I had to go through a lot to get the things that I got. I might talk a certain way or say certain things, but I've been through a lot in my life. I want them to feel what I went through...I want them to know that I'm a real person, that we're the same."
In February, Drakeo dropped the album The Truth Hurts. It contains his hit single "Talk to Me," which features fellow rapper Drake.
"Nah man this s--t isn't right," the latter star wrote on his Instagram Story. "For real wtf are we doing...always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo."