Katherine Schwarzenegger Showcases Baby Bump After News She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger is bumping around!

The Gift of Forgiveness author showed off her baby bump during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 17, the same day news broke that she and Chris Pratt were expecting their second child together.

The 32-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out for a coffee run wearing black overalls that she paired with a beige long-sleeve shift, black slides and matching sunglasses. As for her glam? Katherine rocked a wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Earlier this week, multiple sources told People that the couple was expecting another baby together. However, Katherine and Chris have yet to publicly announce the news themselves.

Back in July, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed on E! News' Daily Pop that he would love to expand his family. He and Katherine are parents to 14-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and he co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.