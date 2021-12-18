Chris Noth Dropped by Talent Agency as Actor Denies Third Woman's Sexual Assault Claim

Chris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency amid accusations of rape and sexual assault, while a third women has also spoken out about her alleged experience with him. He has denied all the claims.
On Friday, Dec. 17, a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency told Deadline that the 67-year-old Sex and the City star, who recently reprised his role of Mr. Big on the sequel series And Just Like That..., is "no longer a client," without elaborating. Noth, a married father of two, has not commented on his departure from the group, which he joined less than three months ago, the outlet said.
Hours after the news broke, The Daily Beast reported that a 30-year-old female tech executive alleged that the actor sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant while she worked as a hostess and lounge singer. She claims she was 18 years old at the time.
The woman told the outlet that Noth groped her and repeatedly pulled her onto his lap, which "confused her at the time because, on some level, it was exciting," noting his role on Sex and the City. The woman said at the end of her shift, around 1 a.m., she headed to the office to collect her paycheck and the actor followed her and initiated a sexual act, after which she pushed him away.
"He wasn't hearing 'no,'" she said, "but he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else."
The women said Noth stopped and she was able to leave, after which he told her he would send a car once he got to his apartment and exited the restaurant. She said she returned to her home without the intention of meeting up with Noth, who allegedly texted her for her address. She said she did not reply.
"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," Noth's rep said in a statement to NBC News and other outlets. "Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line."
A day before Deadline reported Noth was dropped by his agency, The Hollywood Reporter published separate accounts by two women, one of whom alleged that the actor raped her at his Los Angeles apartment in 2004 and another who accused him of sexual assaulting her at his New York City home in 2015.
"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement in response. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
E! News has not spoken to the women, who have not been identified by their full names, and spokespeople for police in Los Angeles and New York told E! News that no reports have been made about the alleged incidents.
Noth's attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement, "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."
Meanwhile, following the reporting of the first two sexual assault allegations, Zoe Lister-Jones posted on social media her allegations of misconduct against Noth.
In 2005, the actress made a guest appearance on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, on which the actor was a cast member. On Instagram, she wrote the actor was "drunk on set" and that during their shared interrogation scene, he sniffed her neck and told her, "You smell good." She also accused him of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" at a club he allegedly owned, where she also worked.
In response to the actress' claims, a source close to Noth told E! News, "This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue."
In addition to being dropped by his agency, the sexual assault allegations have already affected Noth's career in another way. After his character suffered a fatal heart attack on the recent premiere of And Just Like That..., the actor later surfaced in an ad for Peloton. However, the commercial was quickly pulled after the accusations were reported.
Meanwhile, Noth is still set to star in two films and he is also still credited on all seven remaining episodes of the series, according to IMDB.