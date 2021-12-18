Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Reason Why Doesn't Get Her Kids Christmas Presents

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her unconventional holiday tradition.

Just one week before celebrating Christmas, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 17, to reveal that she's doesn't get her four kids presents for the holiday.

As fans may know, Kailyn is a mom to 11-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she welcomed with ex Joe Rivera on the first season of Teen Mom, and Lincoln Marshall, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin. She and ex Chris Lopez also share Lux Russell, 4, Romello Creed, 14 months.

The reality TV personality explained the reason behind her decision during an Instagram Story Q&A.

"Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?" one follower asked, to which Kailyn candidly replied, "I don't even get my kids Christmas presents."

Her response appeared to draw attention, with one person asking for further clarification, "Wait you don't get your kids christmas presents."