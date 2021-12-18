Kate Spade’s Surprise Holiday Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything & Get a Free Tote!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy last Saturday before Christmas, everyone! If you're still looking to score some great deals before the holiday, we've got a few amazing deals you're really going to enjoy.
Kate Spade is having a surprise holiday sale where you can save up to 75% on everything from bags to shoes, jewelry to tech accessories and everything in between. In addition to that, you can also score a free large mesh tote with the purchase of $150 or more. The tote is super cute, so you definitely don't want to miss out. After all that time and energy spent buying gifts for others, this is the perfect sale to buy some gifts for yourself!
There are quite a few items we're really loving right now. For instance the perfect-for-work Ella tote is really classy. It's super roomy, made with soft pebbled leather and features a large embossed logo. It retails for $349, but you can snag this for just $139. If you're looking for something under $100, we highly recommend the shopper-fave Harper tote for $89. For today only, you can score these $259 laptop sleeves with straps for just $59!
So be sure to check out Kate Spade Surprise to see what other goodies they have in store for you this weekend. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Harper Tote
The Harper tote is a favorite among Kate Spade shoppers for being a gorgeous, well-made bag that fits everything you need to get through the day. It currently comes in two colors: berry and dark peacock. Both options are very nice. It's originally $399, but you can get it for just $89. So good!
Kate Spade Staci Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise has an amazing selection of bundles where you can save big on two or more items. This is one bundle you definitely should add to cart. It comes with the Staci crossbody dome, which comes in three colors and is perfect for when you're on-the-go. It also comes with the Staci small slim card holder which fits perfectly in the bag. You can get both for just $99. Such a great deal.
Kate Spade Darcy Top Handle Satchel
The Kate Spade Darcy top handle satchel comes in three colors: ocean fog, blackberry preserve and black. We love how chic it is, and right now it's on sale for $139. This one's going to get you all the compliments!
Kate Spade Adel Medium Top Zip Crossbody
We love the cute cut out spade logo on this crossbody bag, it really makes it stand out among the rest. It comes in four colors: peacock, black, parchment white and pomegranate. It's on sale for $200 off!
Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote
The Schuyler Medium Tote is another under $100 deal you may want to take advantage of, especially if you're in the market for a new work bag for 2022. This comes in six colors including bright rose, cherrywood and black.
Kate Spade Remi Flap Chain Crossbody
This gorgeous crossbody featuring chain details and straps will easily level up your outfit. It's great for both day and night, and it's on sale for $119. We love it!
Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote
If you're looking for a bag that can carry all your work essentials, look no further than the Staci laptop tote. It's made with Saffiano leather and features a middle pocket specifically made for laptops. Right now, it's on sale for $300 off.
Kate Spade Darcy Large Satchel
Kate Spade's Darcy large satchel has such a classic and sophisticated look. It comes in five colors: candied cherry, classic saddle brown, blackberry preserve, parchment and black. This is a great one to have if you like carrying your iPad with you everywhere. It is a little pricier compared to others on this list, but it's one we think is definitely worth the splurge.
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
The Carson convertible crossbody is one of our faves. It's stylish, can be used in multiple ways, and the color options are all really great. We love the bold pink ruby shade for a nice pop of color. The fact that it's under $100 makes it even sweeter.
Kate Spade Blake Saddle Bag
We love saddle bags because they're small yet roomy enough to fit all the essentials. Kate Spade's Blake saddle bag comes in three colors and features a strap drop of 22 inches. It's such a great piece to have in your wardrobe.
Kate Spade Aster Crossbody
Kate Spade's Aster crossbody bag is so classy and versatile. We have this ourselves and it's one of our go-to's. It fits all the essentials, has a convenient center pocket and features a magnetic snap closure. It's currently available in black and cranberry cocktail. It's a must-buy for sure!
