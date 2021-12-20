15 Products That Made Our Lives So Much Easier in 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you had the best year ever or it was the year of "realizing stuff", we can all agree 2021 was a lot.
How did we cope when life got hard? We shopped. Call it self-sabotage or self-care, but it made us feel something, and for that—we are grateful. But even at 1 a.m. when our insomnia was at an all-time high, we shopped with intention.
From top-rated electric can openers and chic ice rollers to blue light filtering computer screens and pandemic essentials, we found some pretty game-changing products in 2021 that we can't stop talking about.
So in the spirit of year-end reflections, we rounded up our 15 favorite buys of 2021 that we think you'll love and appreciate as well. Scroll below to check out our picks!
Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for Laptops, Monitors and PCs
In addition to disrupting sleep, blue light can cause headaches, eye irritation, fatigue and many more bothersome and harmful effects. Ocushield's screen protectors for phones, computers and tablets help block up to 90% of harmful blue light emissions. Ever since we put their screen protectors on our phone and computer, we've noticed less eye strain after a long day of screen time and scrolling on TikTok.
Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set
We probably spent a solid 60% of this year typing away on our computer, but thankfully, this gel memory foam pad prevented us from developing serious carpal tunnel syndrome. Besides alleviating pressure on wrists and hands, it also works to improve posture and release stress on your elbows and shoulders. Oh, and it has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
SEMBEM Visor Mask Holder for Car
Although we've been in mask mode for nearly two years, we still find ourselves losing track of where we last put our masks. Thankfully, this compact mask holder keeps our masks organized and serves as a visual reminder to replenish the mask supply in our purse before we exit our car.
Evolvetogether Face Masks (30-Pack)
Speaking of masks—evolvetogether's super breathable face masks are undoubtedly the heroes of our 2021! Not only do they keep us safe and protected from "the vid," but they're disposable, lightweight and they go everything!
Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the must-have It Girl accessories of the year! Besides keeping all your must-haves nearby and protected from the elements, this bag allows you go hands-free while running, hiking or grocery shopping.
Erin Condren Lifeplanner™
We are certified hot messes on most days, but at least our Erin Condren Lifeplanner keeps us organized! Besides helping us map out our weeks and reminding us of important dates and appointments, the Lifeplanner has handy features like a contacts page, plenty of space for notes, and of course, the cutest customizable covers!
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Some mornings are so busy that you forget about your coffee! On those days, we count on OHOM's Ui Mug to lift our spirits and energy levels. It uses "magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug" and keep your beverage at the perfect temperature. Plus, the warming base also functions as a wireless cellphone charger!
Variety Box - Chamberlain Steeped Bags
If you can't already tell, we are v serious about our coffee. Our blend of choice? Anything from Chamberlain Coffee! The brand's steeped bags are a godsend for busy days when we can't manage to brew a fresh pot of coffee. All you need is water to unlock the rich, energizing flavors packed in these single-serving bags!
Beast Blender + Hydration System
Available in three versatile shades, the Beast Blender need not be hidden in a cabinet because it also functions as a work of art on your kitchen countertop. Featuring innovative technology, you can whip up perfectly blended smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups and more liquid treats in a minute or less. Plus, the Hydration System makes it easy to take your nutritious creations on-the-go!
MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask
Having trouble falling and staying asleep? Add this contoured sleep mask to your Amazon cart ASAP! Not only does it provide complete blackout for your slumbers, but it conforms to the shape of your face for all night comfort.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Ice rolling became a way of life for us in 2021 all thanks to this perfectly pink roller by The Skinny Confidential! Not only does it wake us up in the morning, but it reduces puffiness and redness, boosts circulation, promotes lymphatic drainage, shrinks pores, and tightens and tones skin. And we're not the only ones who love it! The Hot Mess Ice Roller is currently sold-out, but we suggest hopping on the pre-order list!
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
According to TikTok, hot girls have stomach issues! Whether you struggle to maintain a healthy gut or are trying to break a sugary soda addiction, Poppi's prebiotic sodas are the answer. With unfiltered apple cider vinegar, fresh fruit and only 5g of sugar or less per can, you can satisfy your need for bubbles while giving your gut and immune system a boost. We have at least one Poppi per day because they are so freaking good!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask hype is real! It leaves your lips hydrated AF, plump and super kissable.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
We are leaving manual can openers in 2021! After buying this gem of a kitchen tool a few weeks back, we now longer curse at cans of beans or soup. With just a press of a button, it opens cans in seconds, leaving you with a lid free of sharp edges!
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Acne happens, but it doesn't have to hold you back from living life! Packed with hydrocolloid polymer technology, salicylic acid, aloe vera and vitamin A, these invisible healing dots work to minimize breakouts overnight.
Beachwaver® S1.25 DUAL VOLTAGE
Last but not least, we present the hair tool that changed our life this year: the Beachwaver! This revolutionary curler has a rotating ceramic barrel that makes it easy to achieve camera-ready curls in half the time. We love how the digital display allows you to customize the temperature and the convenient home button resets the clamp, so you can avoid burns!
