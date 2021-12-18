Why Katie Thurston Didn’t Give Blake Moynes a "Heads Up" About Relationship With John Hersey

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

Would you call your ex up to let them know you'd started dating someone new?

According to Katie Thurston, that's not what normal people do. The Bachelorette star shared a video on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 17, to respond to online criticism after going public with boyfriend John Hersey about a month after news broke of her split with fiancé Blake Moynes.

"It's hard thing to navigate," she said, while discussing her "regret" for her "12 Days of Messy" series, which revealed her feelings about John. "People are always like, ‘Well, you should have told Blake.'"

Katie reflected, "And it's like, look, we talked about that. We talked about giving Blake a heads up." However, she ultimately decided against it.

"Here's the thing that people, I think, forget: We're just normal people trying to live normal lives. And when have you ever had to tell an ex that you're seeing someone new?" Katie said. "And like, how would you tell them that? And would I still have received the same amount of hate even if I did give Blake a heads up? I don't know."