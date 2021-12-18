Tristan ThompsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Katie Thurston Didn’t Give Blake Moynes a "Heads Up" About Relationship With John Hersey

Katie Thurston explained why she didn't reach out to ex-fiancé Blake Moynes before going public with John Hersey amid her shady "12 Days of Mess" series.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 18, 2021 2:48 AMTags
TVBreakupsThe BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

Would you call your ex up to let them know you'd started dating someone new?

According to Katie Thurston, that's not what normal people do. The Bachelorette star shared a video on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 17, to respond to online criticism after going public with boyfriend John Hersey about a month after news broke of her split with fiancé Blake Moynes.

"It's hard thing to navigate," she said, while discussing her "regret" for her "12 Days of Messy" series, which revealed her feelings about John. "People are always like, ‘Well, you should have told Blake.'"

Katie reflected, "And it's like, look, we talked about that. We talked about giving Blake a heads up." However, she ultimately decided against it. 

"Here's the thing that people, I think, forget: We're just normal people trying to live normal lives. And when have you ever had to tell an ex that you're seeing someone new?" Katie said. "And like, how would you tell them that? And would I still have received the same amount of hate even if I did give Blake a heads up? I don't know."

photos
The Bachelorette 2021: Meet the Men Competing for Katie Thurston's Heart

The reality star continued, "All I know is in the moment, I was and am still the happiest I've been and I wanted to make a big, grand statement about where I'm at and who I'm with and that's all I can do is live my truth, live my happiness." 

She said she wouldn't repeat the mistake if she could go back. "It wasn't worth it," she said of the shady list about her exes. "What I didn't like is the amount of people who thought there was no way that John and I could have a connection, that John is so friend-zoned that it's, like, so sad."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

John jumped in, saying, "I loved that. That was hilarious."

"I hated it," Katie revealed. "You can love it and that's fine. I didn't like that. I wanted to really show that, to me, John is my world. John is handsome. John is romantic. John is everything. And I wanted to really make a big, grand gesture to show that. Was there a lot of hate that came with it? Yeah." 

She and Blake announced their split in October, only a few months after their engagement aired on the ABC dating show.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Katie wrote. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence on Secret Romance With Tristan Thompson

2

Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Her Selling Sunset Blind Date

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence on Secret Romance With Tristan Thompson

2

Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Her Selling Sunset Blind Date

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

4

Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of Being "Sexually Inappropriate"

5

See Anna Kournikova's Adorable Photos of Her & Enrique Iglesias' Twins