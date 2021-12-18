Here's Where Tyler Cameron Stands With Hannah Brown After Her Bombshell Memoir

Watch : Tyler Cameron Jokes About Ex Hannah Brown's New Book

Hannah Brown's juicy memoir may not be under Tyler Cameron's holiday tree this year.

Close to a month after The Bachelorette star released her first book God Bless This Mess, some fans may be wondering if some of her most famous exes have picked up a copy for themselves to enjoy. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler revealed he has not read the book. At the same time, he has nothing but love for his ex.

"I think she's good. I think she's doing okay," he said on Dec. 17. "She's got a good man it sounds like. We're cool. I wish her all the best."

The reality star added, "There are books I'm trying to read right now. That has not reached the list yet. If someone gets it for me [this holiday], it will be pretty funny I will say that."

In her memoir, Hannah looked back on her experience as ABC's Bachelorette where she dated Tyler during the season.