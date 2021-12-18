This Weekend at Anthropologie: Score Up to 50% Off Holiday Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're ready or not, Santa is coming to town a week from today!
If you're scrambling to find presents that won't be returned and feel that gifting anxiety coming on, you can let out a sigh of relief because Anthropologie is having a sale on holiday gifts! We're talking up to 50% off beanies, cardigans, cheeseboards, decorations, candles and more. Plus, score an extra 40% off sale and 30% off all sweaters for a limited time!
Since there are so many deals to be had and gifts that are worthy of making it under the tree, we did the work for you and rounded up 13 items on sale that will be gladly received by anyone on your list.
Scroll below to save yourself some money, time and stress!
Agate Cheese Board
Serve up your charcuterie creations in style or gift this to the cheese lover in your life!
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Up the cozy factor of your space with one of these plush throw blankets! Plus, they make for an expensive-looking gift.
Pilcro Cowl Neck Sweater
You cannot go wrong with gifting one of these classic cowl neck sweaters to the woman in your life. They're versatile, cozy and come in a bunch of fun colors!
Capri Blue Tinsel & Spice Glitz Jar Candle
Grab a couple of these sparkly candle to dress up your tablescape and create a delicious smelling aroma for your guests!
NuFACE Platinum Mini Gift Set
This holiday season definitely gave us some wrinkles! Thankfully, we added this festive NuFace gift set to our cart. Using advanced microcurrent technology, this FDA-cleared tool works to contour and lift skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines!
Smocked Ruffled Top
Looking for a chic hostess outfit? This ruffled top paired with some black or plaid pants will have you looking like a fashion-forward hostess with the mostess even if you wanted to rip your hair out while prepping for guests.
Slip Silk Scrunchie Holiday Ornament
Need stocking stuffers? This adorable silk hair ties will do the trick. Not only are they way more chic than regular hair ties, but they'll protect your hair from damage.
Oversized Puffer Coat
Puffer jackets are a fool-proof gift, especially this holiday season! Perfect for keeping warm and stylish as temperatures drop.
Monopoly for Anthropologie Game
This special-edition, boho-inspired Monopoly game will be cherished for years on end! Not only does it make a great gift for the whole family, but it makes for a fun piece of décor, too.
Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base
Give them the gift of options! This beanie can be mixed and matched with various fluffy toppers (sold separately) to compliment any outfit.
Stars Longline Cardigan
This cardigan is making us starry-eyed! The color, the stars, the length−everything about it is *chef's kiss*!
Nathalie Lete Holiday House Cookie Jar
Gift idea: Fill this adorable cookie jar up with homemade (or store-bought) cookies! While the sweets may not last long, the recipient can use this jar year after year.
