Mariah Carey Says She Reached Out to Britney Spears During Conservatorship

From one '90s icon to another, Mariah Carey says she was there for Britney Spears.
In a new interview with NME, Mariah shared how she supported Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years.
"I'm not sure it's an affinity," Mariah said of their dynamic, given their shared experienced in the spotlight.
She explained, "I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You're not alone.'"
Mariah, 52, wanted to be there for Britney because she knows how impactful it can be to have a friend get in touch. "I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago," she said, "Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours."
It had a lasting impact on the Christmas queen. She told NME, "He's an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is. You've got to be a giving person. It doesn't matter whether they're my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do."
Last month, Britney called on stars to speak out about her conservatorship. She shared a video of Christina Aguilera at a red carpet event saying she "can't" speak about Britney's legal situation, adding, "but I'm happy for her!"
"I love and adore everyone who supported me," Britney wrote on Instagram soon after. "But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!"
She continued, "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!"
In June, Christina gave a public statement about the singer's conservatorship.
"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," she captioned a picture of her and Brit. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."
Another person in Britney's corner? Lady Gaga. The "Toxic" artist thanked the House of Gucci star for publicly supporting her in November. "Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!" Britney wrote at the time.
A lawyer for Britney's dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, has maintained that "all of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court," per a prior statement obtained by E! News.