Mariah Carey Says She Reached Out to Britney Spears During Conservatorship

From one '90s icon to another, Mariah Carey says she was there for Britney Spears.

In a new interview with NME, Mariah shared how she supported Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years.

"I'm not sure it's an affinity," Mariah said of their dynamic, given their shared experienced in the spotlight.

She explained, "I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You're not alone.'"

Mariah, 52, wanted to be there for Britney because she knows how impactful it can be to have a friend get in touch. "I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago," she said, "Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours."