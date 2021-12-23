Real Housewives of Miami's Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Dr. Nicole Martin because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There ain't no stopping Dr. Nicole Martin!

As the Real Housewives of Miami's newest cast member continues to make a splash in the 305, Peacock's latest star is sharing some of her handbag essentials.

"My days can be hectic—transitioning from the operating room to motherhood and now reality TV requires a lot of flexibility," she told E! News. "I'm always on the go and keep a few must-have items handy to help make my day smooth and fabulous."

From skincare products to a few games for her son Greyson, the anesthesiologist shed some light into what's inside the Chanel bag she can't stop raving about.

"It can be worn two ways—a casual crossbody or more stylish top handle," she explained. "The trio of metal finishes allows it to mix and match with any outfit or accessory." Consider us sold!