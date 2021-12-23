Real Housewives of Miami's Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Dr. Nicole Martin because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There ain't no stopping Dr. Nicole Martin!
As the Real Housewives of Miami's newest cast member continues to make a splash in the 305, Peacock's latest star is sharing some of her handbag essentials.
"My days can be hectic—transitioning from the operating room to motherhood and now reality TV requires a lot of flexibility," she told E! News. "I'm always on the go and keep a few must-have items handy to help make my day smooth and fabulous."
From skincare products to a few games for her son Greyson, the anesthesiologist shed some light into what's inside the Chanel bag she can't stop raving about.
"It can be worn two ways—a casual crossbody or more stylish top handle," she explained. "The trio of metal finishes allows it to mix and match with any outfit or accessory." Consider us sold!
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
"Who doesn't like smooth supple lips? I keep Laneige Lip Sleeping mask in my bag and apply it whenever my lips need a hydration boost. It's a softening balm packed with antioxidants and a hint of berry."
Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds
"I don't always have time to sit down and watch TV, so music and podcasts are a great distraction. Unfortunately, I keep losing my Apple airpods. The Powerbeats wireless earphones solve all my listening problems. The adjustable, secure-fit earhooks maximize my comfort while keeping my earphones exactly where I want them—with me!
Shea Butter Hand Cream
"I probably wash or sanitize my hands 20 times a day. After a while, my hands get really dry and cracked. L'Occitane shea butter hand cream does a great job of keeping my skin smooth and soft. Plus, the soothing shea butter, rich in fatty acids, helps reduce inflammation."
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
"Living in South Florida, we get a lot of sunshine. Sunscreen is a must in my skincare routine. I love Colorescience total protection brush-on power SPF 50. It's an all mineral skin shield that provides complete protection in a convenient on-the-go applicator. It's also the only powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation."
Chanel 19 Handbag
"This bag is the perfect day to night bag and can be easily dressed up or down. It's edgy and fun while still maintaining some of the timeless elements Chanel is known for. The soft supple leather makes it comfortable and spacious, perfect for all my goodies."
12-Pack Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars
"With a busy schedule, there isn't always time for lunch. Quest protein bars are a delicious complete protein snack with minimal sugar. The chocolate chip cookie dough is my favorite!"
Bundle of 12 Marvel's Spider-Man Grab & Go Play Packs
"Keeping a toddler entertained while you're on the road can be challenging. Grab and go play packs provide all you need in a resealable pouch to keep your little one busy. My son Greyson loves the Spider Man and Super Hero ones."
Kilian Holiday Discovery Set
"Perfume should match your mood. That's why I love the Kilian discovery set. It's a luxurious travel sized atomizer that fits perfectly in any purse and comes with 8 interchangeable Kilian scents."
Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Non-Toxic Baby and Kids Stain Remover
"Maybe it's me or maybe it's my 2-year-old son, but I always seem to get something stained! Miss Mouth's messy eater stain treater is a safe, effective, nontoxic natural stain remover. It's 100% biodegradable pH neutral formula is tough on the stains, but not on skin or clothes."
