Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Weighs in on Emily in Paris' Jaw-Dropping Season 2 Finale

Sylvie has said au revoir to Savoir.
In the season two finale of Emily in Paris, Sylvie (played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) informed a shocked Madeline (Kate Walsh) that she was quitting. Oh, and that she was taking loyal employees Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) with her.
And that wasn't even the most shocking part of the finale, as Sylvie then invited Emily (Lily Collins) to join her new marketing firm. "You're very, very good at your job," Sylvie told Emily during a lunch meeting. "So you'd have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned."
Well this certainly sets the stage for season three. For more insight into Sylvie's jaw-dropping decision, we spoke with Leroy-Beaulieu, who revealed everything about the French marketing maven's business move. "I didn't know what they were writing for the end of the season at the beginning when we started filming," she shared with E! News. "But I always had a feeling that she was hiding something. That Sylvie had a secret."
As she continued, Leroy-Beaulieu revealed that Sylvie's decision to leave Savoir was a calculated plan, instigated by one phone call by American boss Madeline. "The first call with Madeline," she added, "she's already thinking, 'This is not gonna go well. I have to take action. I can't stand this.'"
In regard to reaching out to Emily about the new opportunity, Leroy-Beaulieu made it clear it wasn't that surprising in hindsight. "She was not not an Emily fan," she said. "She really respected Emily for the talent that she had. She saw that this was a young, bold woman that had talent and potential."
Yet, as seen in season two's cliffhanger, it's unclear if Emily did in fact take the job offer. So we asked Leroy-Beaulieu point-blank if she thought Emily accepted the position.
Her answer? "If I was an author, I would say, you go to London and meet Alfie for an episode. And then come back to Paris and say, 'OK, I want to work with Sylvie.'"
After clarifying that she doesn't know the current plan for Emily's journey, she did add, "I think they're not gonna stop working together."
We guess we'll have to wait until season three to find out.
Both seasons one and two of Emily in Paris are available on Netflix now.