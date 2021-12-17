Chrishell Stause Claps Back After Selling Sunset Blind Date Questions Her Relationship Status

After one unforgettable blind date, these two aren't exactly sold on each other.
While there were many memorable moments in the past season of Selling Sunset, many viewers won't forget the cast's yacht party, where Chrishell Stause was introduced to Tarek El Moussa's friend Robert Drenk. What was supposed to be a blind date on the water turned into a bumpy ride around Orange County, Calif.
Earlier this week, Robert took to social media to share "what really went down" during the televised meeting.
"I was setup on a blind date back in June that was filmed for Selling Sunset season 4," the business owner and entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. "My friends @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung had spoke with @chrishell.stause and she was interested in going on a date. I guess Selling Sunset film crew overheard and wanted it for the show."
Robert continued, "Filming took place at the end of June and by then, Chrishell was already (secretly) dating @JasonOppenheim."
But if you ask Chrishell, that's just not the case. In the comments section, the Oppenheim Group realtor said she was "100% single" and "free to date whoever I want."
"I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn't vibe with. But picking me up and then not getting up to let me out was not great," she said when recalling a portion of their date that aired on Netflix. "I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me in multiple posts on multiple platforms to try to defend behavior that isn't defendable isn't it. I was single. You were rude. It wasn't a match. Let's all move on please."
Robert made similar allegations—that Chrishell was in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim at the time of the yacht party—on Twitter too.
"In your defense would you say the real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there?" he wrote online. "I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe."
Chrishell added, "Oh hi Robert! Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it."
Back on July 28, Chrishell and Jason surprised fans when they confirmed on Instagram that they were dating during a PDA-filled vacation in Italy. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop in August, Chrishell said she started dating her co-star two months prior to going public. "It's just one of those things," she said. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is."
As for Robert, he's officially off the market too.
"I was split up at the time from my current girlfriend @ItsJamieMae," he shared on Instagram. "We ended up working things out a few weeks later so all in all, it turned out for the best. I wish Chrishell and Jason well. It just would have been nice to know what was really taking place, why try to make me look like something I'm not. I guess it made for good television."
Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix now.