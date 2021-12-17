Chrishell Stause Claps Back After Selling Sunset Blind Date Questions Her Relationship Status

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain

After one unforgettable blind date, these two aren't exactly sold on each other.

While there were many memorable moments in the past season of Selling Sunset, many viewers won't forget the cast's yacht party, where Chrishell Stause was introduced to Tarek El Moussa's friend Robert Drenk. What was supposed to be a blind date on the water turned into a bumpy ride around Orange County, Calif.

Earlier this week, Robert took to social media to share "what really went down" during the televised meeting.

"I was setup on a blind date back in June that was filmed for Selling Sunset season 4," the business owner and entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. "My friends @therealtarekelmoussa and @heatherraeyoung had spoke with @chrishell.stause and she was interested in going on a date. I guess Selling Sunset film crew overheard and wanted it for the show."

Robert continued, "Filming took place at the end of June and by then, Chrishell was already (secretly) dating @JasonOppenheim."