Sneak Peek: Wiz Khalifa's Timely Advice in Dickinson Series Finale

Watch : See Wiz Khalifa as Death in "Dickinson" Peek

Death came knockin' on Emily Dickinson's door, and this time he has some timely advice.

Wiz Khalifa is back as Death in the season finale of the hit Apple+ series Dickinson, but the foreboding character is taking a light turn and offering Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) some fashion tips that are timely in any age.

In the E! exclusive clip above, the "See You Again" rapper—dressed like a sleek gentleman in a triple-breasted white suit and top hat—tells the young girl, "I was kind of thinking you could use a new look yourself."

Standing in a garden in a fitted dress, with her hair pulled neatly back, Emily stares at him baffled and asks, "What's wrong with how I look?"

He replies "It's not how about you look. It's how you feel. You got to wear something that makes you feel like yourself. Your clothes are supposed to make you feel like the one. Not the two."