This Is Us Season 6 Sneak Peek Has Sparks Flying in the Kitchen

Watch : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Jack Serenades Rebecca

If Jack and Rebecca singing and dancing to "Can't Fight This Feeling" isn't couple goals, we don't know what is.

In an E! exclusive clip, we get a first look at the opening scene of the This is Us final season, ahead of its Jan. 4 premiere date. And as if we needed another reason to absolutely adore Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), here it is.

"Is it just me or will this go down as one of the all-time great songs?" Rebecca asks as REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling" plays in the kitchen. Jack replies, "All-time great band. REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles. Remember I said that?" Then he starts singing along.

While the pair kiss in the kitchen, their daughter walks into the room and says the way only Kate could, "Okay, break it up people."

Are we super excited for this season? Yes. Are we already crying? Also, yes.