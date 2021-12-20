Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
This Is Us Season 6 Sneak Peek Has Sparks Flying in the Kitchen

Milo Ventimiglia sings along to REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling" in a This Is Us exclusive clip. Watch it here ahead of the Jan. 4 premiere of season 6.

If Jack and Rebecca singing and dancing to "Can't Fight This Feeling" isn't couple goals, we don't know what is. 

In an E! exclusive clip, we get a first look at the opening scene of the This is Us final season, ahead of its Jan. 4 premiere date. And as if we needed another reason to absolutely adore Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), here it is. 

"Is it just me or will this go down as one of the all-time great songs?" Rebecca asks as REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling" plays in the kitchen. Jack replies, "All-time great band. REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles. Remember I said that?" Then he starts singing along. 

While the pair kiss in the kitchen, their daughter walks into the room and says the way only Kate could, "Okay, break it up people."

Are we super excited for this season? Yes. Are we already crying? Also, yes. 

All of Mandy Moore's This Is Us Ages

As the kids enjoy some Tang, Jack heads off to work. 

"What would I do without you?" he asks Rebecca in the sneak peek. "You'd lose your briefcase a lot," Rebecca replies.

"I'd lose my mind," Jack jokingly adds.

Though we are heartbroken to say goodbye to one of our favorite series, we can take comfort in knowing that it will be a good final season. In E! News' first digital cover story, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the dramedy, promised, "I do believe each story line will have its closure. It will be a very satisfying season."

We are excited to see what's to come in the final season when it premieres on Jan. 4, but until then, stay up-to-date on all things This Is Us here.

