A Tribute to Jonah Hill's Best Year Yet

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

It's Jonah Hill's birthday today, but his whole year warrants some major celebrating.

While he's spent nearly two decades in the business, the beloved funny man has noticeably pulled back the curtain on his authentic self this year—to the benefit of fans everywhere. Yes, he's delivered, as expected, on the humorous end of things—getting away with calling Meryl Streep the "G.O.A.T." when she thought he was referring to the actual animal and bringing a fart machine on his press tour for Don't Look Up, to name a few.

He's also reminded the world that he's basically a style icon: GQ hailed him with the headline "Jonah Hill Is on an Absolute Outfit Heater" and Vogue shouted him out for having one of the best "Fashion Instagrams" of the week. Plus, if you were looking to bleach your hair blonde this year, Jonah's mane served as a very cool reference. And let's not forget (we could never) that he turned matching with your significant other on the red carpet—as he did with girlfriend Sarah Brady—into a new requirement. As The Cut's Instagram read, "Per their example, all celebrities and their significant others must wear the same outfit to formal events. Down to the shoes! We do not make the rules; they do."