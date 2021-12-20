Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share Their Tips for Hosting a Small New Year’s Eve Soiree

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks. Fresh Vine Wine is Nina and Julianne's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New Year's Eve will be here before you know it, but there's no need to worry if you haven't figured out your plans yet. You're far from the only one, especially these days as we all have additional safety precautions in mind. You may not be at a huge New Year's Eve party this time around, but that doesn't mean you won't have a lot of fun. Whether you're throwing a small gathering with close friends or if you're just staying at home with your family or roommates, you can still come through as the host with the most.

The E! New Year's Guest Editors Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough have dished on their tentative plans, shared their fashion suggestions, and now they are coming through with their hosting must-haves. The Fresh Vine Wine founders shared their favorite games, snacks, wine (obviously), and other essentials for hosting a small New Year's Eve soiree.