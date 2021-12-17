The MixtapE! Presents FKA twigs, Gucci Mane and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
A year of unforgettable new music isn't over just yet.
With just a couple of weeks to go before we say goodbye to 2021, some may assume singers and songwriters are done releasing hits for the year. As we learned on this New Music Friday, it's just not the case.
Gucci Mane decided to celebrate the season in his own unique way by releasing a 17-track holiday album. Featuring collaborations with DJ Chose, Hotboy Wes and more artists, the album is sure to delight fans who are racing around town to find those final gifts.
As for FKA twigs, she is giving followers a taste of what's to come in 2022. We'd tell you more, but just keep scrolling to form your playlist for the weekend of Dec. 17–19.
FKA twigs feat. The Weeknd—"Tears in the Club"
fWith a collection of new songs coming in early 2022, FKA twigs gave fans a sneak peek with the release of her latest song. The track marks an evolution and expansion for an artist who continues to think outside the box. "I'm always pushing to level up to MY best self, and I've pushed so hard to find my capri sun," FKA twigs shared. "I'm so proud of this music."
Rebecca Black feat. Slayyyter—"Read My Mind"
Prepare for an edgy, digital dream-punk track that's about to be all the rage. "Slayyyter has been one of my favorite artists over the past few years and I loved every second of making this song with her!" Rebecca shared. "After perfecting this song over the course of a year, its magic, its fantastical and everything I'd hoped for to kick off this new era. Stan! Glam rage is here!"
Gucci Mane—"Long Live Dolph"
When releasing his holiday-themed album titled So Icy Christmas, Gucci Mane decided to pay tribute to Young Dolph, who was tragically shot and killed in November. Throughout the track, Gucci Mane celebrates his accomplishments as an independent artist while also exploring topics like death and violence.
Vince Gill feat. Mickey Guyton—"Love Changes Everything"
Before the release of American Underdog, a movie that tells the true story of NFL player Kurt Warner, Lionsgate decided to release the perfect song to close out the film. "It's a dream come true for us to be working together," Vince and Mickey shared. "Not only are we huge fans of each other's voices and musicianship—we're hugely inspired by each other. What a thrill to have this song make its debut as part of a movie that is all about the power of faith, family, and ultimately love."
Saucy Santana feat. City Girls—"Shisha"
Described as an in-your-face, bass heavy stomper, the TikTok star and Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member's new song is the perfect preview to his debut album Keep it Playa. "This project is the next episode of the Saucy experience," he said.
Omy De Oro, Jay Wheeler & Nio Garcia—"Mood Remix"
The sensual R&B and trap remix narrates being fascinated over a girl and is encased with lovesick lyrics. The music video also pays tribute to Flow La Movie, a producer who passed away in a plane crash. "Mood Remix" is one of the last records that Flow La Movie cosigned to be a hit.
Happy listening!