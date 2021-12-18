Olivia Munn Gives Birth: Look Back at Her and John Mulaney's Whirlwind Romance

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially stepped into their biggest roles yet: becoming parents.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, a source confirmed to E! News that the Date Night actress, 41, and the Big Mouth actor, 39, had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to People and TMZ, Olivia gave birth on Nov. 24, just one day before Thanksgiving.
As fans may recall, the two first sparked dating rumors in May of this year, shortly after news broke that John and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, had split.
The pair stepped out for the first time together as a couple in late June, enjoying an afternoon lunch together in Los Angeles. Fast-forward to early September, when John confirmed during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together.
And although the pair has mostly kept details of their relationship and pregnancy under wraps, the Love Weddings Repeat actress recently opened up about the ongoing chatter surrounding her personal life, explaining that their little one has become her primary focus.
"If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth," she told The Los Angeles Times in mid-November. "The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all," adding, "There's this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to...just turn everything off. I'd rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby."
Now, with the couple's baby boy officially here, take a look at their journey to parenthood in our gallery below!