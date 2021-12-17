Tristan ThompsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

December 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Tarte, Peace Out & More

Forgive us Santa for making a few late additions to our wishlist, but these new beauty products are too good!

We don't know about you but we take dropping temperatures as a sign to switch up our skincare and makeup routines. Luckily, there are so many new beauty products to help us stay moisturized and glowing while we deck the halls!

From ultra-hydrating moisturizers, lip balms and serums to all-in-one makeup palettes to help you get holiday party-ready, we rounded up the best new skincare and makeup products that launched this month, so your glam routine will be the least of your worries during the most wonderful time of the year.

Scroll below to check out the best beauty products to launch this month (so far)!

25 Beauty Stocking Stuffers They'll Actually Use

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick

If you are as obsessed with Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick as we are, you're sure to love the brand's latest innovation! This easy-to-apply, ultra-concentrated balm contains 3% encapsulated retinol and ingredients like bakuchiol and vitamin C to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to targeting uneven texture and the look of enlarged pores.

$34
Sephora

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Introducing our new favorite moisturizer! Made with combination skin types in mind, Glow Recipe's new moisturizer will help your skin thrive during the dry winter months! Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier. 

We've been using it for a week and our dry skin has vanished! It truly delivers next-level hydration while making you glow.

$39
Sephora

Tarte Breezy Cream Blush & Bronzer Palette

You'll definitely want to send a link for this palette to Santa! It's the perfect on-the-go kit as it has two blushes for a natural-looking flush, plus a silky-smooth bronzer to help you look like you went somewhere warm over your holiday break.

$35
Tarte

Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm

Packed oat extract, blue agave and a nourishing blend of oils, this lip balm is a must for the colder months ahead. Not only does it taste like oat milk, but it provides your pout with zinc-based mineral SPF30 protection. Remember: Your precious lips deserve as much TLC as the rest of your face!

$9
Everyday Humans

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Leave wrinkles in 2021 with Murad's new targeted wrinkle corrector! Thanks to ingredients like plant-derived squalane and highly bioavailable hyaluronic acid, you can watch your fine lines and wrinkles reduce in appearance while your skin stays super hydrated.

$78
Murad

Hope Night Body Butter

Packed with nourishing butters like shea and coconut, you can count on this body butter to keep your skin feeling and looking smooth, hydrated and radiant even when temperatures begin to drop. Plus, it features has a dreamy scent composition of vanilla, patchouli and amber. The best part? All net profits from the formula go directly to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation!

$75
Bergdorf Goodman

Gucci Nail Art Stickers

Keep your nails looking Gucci! We mean this literally and figuratively. But how fun are these limited-edition nail art stickers featuring the fashion house's logos?!

$20
Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

Thanks to moisture boosters like hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid and squalane, plus copper peptides, this serum works to maintain hydration levels while helping to lift and firm skin!

$68
Sephora

Feelin' Bubbly Shadow Palette

This champagne-inspired eyeshadow palette has every shade you need for a night out, day in the office or brunch with friends—it's so versatile!

$14
ColourPop

Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment

Don't forget your mane also needs extra attention in the winter! Thankfully, Briogeo's new weekly treatment will hydrate and strengthen locks while boosting shine and protecting your hair from future damage.

$42
Sephora

Instant Brightening Booster

Powered by 30% vitamin C, sunflower seed oil, turmeric and a coconut and glycerin complex, this winter must-have works to exfoliate, brighten and minimize the look of wrinkles while helping address hyperpigmentation and discoloration. Not to mention, it also aides in defending skin against environmental triggers that can lead to dark spots. 

$125
Lancer Skincare

Ready for more glam must-haves? Check out these gift sets for the beauty lovers!

