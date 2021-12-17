Tom Holland Says He's Been "Petitioning" Zendaya to Let Him Appear on Euphoria

Watch : Zendaya Shares SWEET Spidey Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland

Well this idea would make fans euphoric.

Tom Holland revealed if he would ever consider making a cameo on Euphoria while answering fans' questions with Zendaya in a video for IMDb.

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet," Tom replied in the clip shared on Thursday, Dec. 16, "and I'm very disappointed."

In fact, the actor said he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season." Zendaya, who stars on the HBO hit and won an Emmy for her performance as Rue, then said "we should have tried to, like, Easter egg, put you in there."

If Tom were ever offered the opportunity, he would be down. "I want to be in Euphoria!" he said. Zendaya then replied, "OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let's get them on the phone."