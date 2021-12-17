Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Gets a Surprise BFF Visit

Director George Clooney was talking to Jimmy Kimmel for his upcoming film with Ben Affleck when an unexpected guest drops in. Can you guess which friend made a pretty big impression?

She didn't slide into his DMs—she rolled into his interview.  

On Dec. 16, George Clooney was on air with Jimmy Kimmel Live talking to the host about his soon-to-be released film, The Tender Bar, which he directed and stars Ben Affleck. Speaking via video chat alongside the movie's newcomer performer Daniel Ranieri, 10, something unexpected happened. 

In the middle of the conversation, Clooney pal Julia Roberts rolled into the shot on an office chair. Giving off Keanu Reeves Matrix vibes, she sat in pure silence while wearing black sunglasses. 

Jimmy Kimmel laughed and said, "George, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you."

And then just like that she slid back out of the shot. Either famously prank-prone Clooney was pulling a practical joke on Kimmel or the Pretty Woman was on duty as security detail for the actor.

The Oscar winners are currently in Australia filming the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. And it's not the first time the pair has created dynamic moments together: They previously co-starred in Ocean's Eleven

The Roberts moment is just the latest to make Clooney smile these days. The 60-year-old actor recently opened about his blissful marriage of seven years to Amal Clooney. During the Nov. 15 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, he shared that he "couldn't be happier" with life at home with his family, which includes 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Check out the clip yourself above and be sure to share the funny news with your own BFF.

