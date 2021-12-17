Gabrielle Union Says 3-Year-Old Kaavia's Latest Milestone Is a "Game Changer"

The youngest member of the family is also learning the spirit of giving back from her philanthropic parents. "With Kav, it's getting her to understand that toys and things like that—they're just things and you can share your things with other kids who may not have those things," Union explained. "It's also a lesson about sharing that we had to start early [and] it has to start at home. She has to see us giving things that we love away and sharing and making sure that if we have enough, then it is our duty to give to others, so they have enough or they have something to start with. But that's just how we've always rolled and we've just sort of led by example."

In the fall, Union and Ford partnered to donate the 2022 Ford Maverick to three charities—Deborah's Place in Chicago, Harvest Home in Los Angeles, and OutNebraska in Omaha—in support of homeless women and the LGBTQ+ community. "The freedom of mobility is huge," Union said, "and not having reliable transportation can mean the difference, a world of difference in someone's life."

But if you can't give money or a big-ticket item, there are other ways to help, according to the L.A.'s Finest actress. "When you talk about charity, it's not always writing a check. It's showing up. It's being present. It's sharing resources, sharing solutions, sharing a platform. It's building awareness. You don't have to be wealthy to be a philanthropist," she said. "We like to praise people with stupid amounts of money because they give crumbs, but real philanthropists give when they have nothing. That's philanthropy. That's where it's at, so all of us, we didn't always have things, but we were raised by families that were like, 'Listen, if I got a dime, you got a nickel, so that's how we're going to roll. We'll figure it out.' And that's how it's always been, so we believe that it does take a village, and we have a huge village that keeps our family and our lives afloat and we try to be a part of that village for other people."