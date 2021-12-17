Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disneyland Visit With the Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker got into the holiday spirit at Disneyland and brought along two of their kids! See photos from their blended family trip.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got their family got into the holiday spirit at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The reality star and her fiancé recently visited Disneyland and brought along her youngest son Reign Disick, who recently celebrated his 7th birthday, and the rocker's 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, shared several photos from their trip to the Southern California theme park. In one of Kourtney's posts, the Blink-182 drummer is seen carrying Reign on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Travis posted a pic of the blended family enjoying a ride on the Space Mountain roller coaster. Other photos showed elaborate holiday decorations and festive food they sampled at the park.

In May, Kourtney and Travis visited Disneyland with all of their children—her kids Reign, Mason Disick, 12, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9; and his children Landon, Alabama Barker, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney and Travis have often brought their kids along on trips since they began dating one year ago. In November, a month after they got engaged, Kourtney and Travis traveled with their blended family to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Travis' birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

See photos from Kourtney and Travis's recent visit to Disneyland with their kids:

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Reign Disick

Travis carries Kourtney's youngest son on his shoulders during the blended family's visit to Disneyland in December 2021.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Space Mountain

The family takes a rollercoaster ride through space.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Disney Christmas Tree

Disneyland's main Christmas tree on Main Street is reportedly 60 feet tall.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Festive Treat

Peppermint churro, anyone?

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Holidays at Disneyland

Getting into the holiday spirit!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Small World

The family rides the famous ride.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
So Sweet

Candy and gingerbread figure display.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Fireworks Display

Ending the night with a bang.

