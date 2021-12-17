Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disneyland Visit With the Kids

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Supermarket Love

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got their family got into the holiday spirit at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The reality star and her fiancé recently visited Disneyland and brought along her youngest son Reign Disick, who recently celebrated his 7th birthday, and the rocker's 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, shared several photos from their trip to the Southern California theme park. In one of Kourtney's posts, the Blink-182 drummer is seen carrying Reign on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Travis posted a pic of the blended family enjoying a ride on the Space Mountain roller coaster. Other photos showed elaborate holiday decorations and festive food they sampled at the park.

In May, Kourtney and Travis visited Disneyland with all of their children—her kids Reign, Mason Disick, 12, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9; and his children Landon, Alabama Barker, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney and Travis have often brought their kids along on trips since they began dating one year ago. In November, a month after they got engaged, Kourtney and Travis traveled with their blended family to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Travis' birthday.