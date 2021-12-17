Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of "Sexually Inappropriate" Behavior

Zoe Lister-Jones has spoken out with her own account of allegations against Chris Noth just hours after two women accused the actor of sexual assault.
On Dec. 16, the Life in Pieces actress, 39, shared a lengthy statement to social media, accusing the Sex and the City star, 67, of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" and alleging he was "drunk on set" while filming Law & Order.
Referring to the death of Noth's character in the Sex and the City reboot, Lister-Jones wrote on Instagram, "Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big's death on And Just Like That..., and I said, honestly, I felt relieved."
"He asked why, and I told him I couldn't separate the actor from the man," she wrote, adding that she "hadn't thought of this man for many years and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried."
Lister-Jones alleged that in her 20s, she worked at a club Noth owned, and on the "few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter." The actress did not identify the promoter in her statement. She also alleged inappropriate behavior happened later that year, when she appeared on Law & Order as a guest star alongside Noth, who played Det. Logan on the show.
"During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes," she alleged. "In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.' I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that we do."
In response to the actress' claims, a source close to Noth told E! News, "This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue."
Lister-Jones also wrote that her "experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today," concluding her post with, "F--k Mr. Big."
The actress' statement came in the wake of a Dec. 16 article in The Hollywood Reporter that included accusations of sexual assault against Noth by two women. The two women, who both used pseudonyms in order to protect their privacy, according to THR, approached the outlet separately and do not know each other. E! News has not spoken to the women.
Following the news of the accusations, the actor told E! News in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."