See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
In the clip, the footage played in reverse, showing Kim and North with bare faces first and then rewinding back through them cleaning the makeup off with wipes. In other videos, North showed off the prosthetics covering her mouth and the process it took to remove it all.
Since the account first launched in late November, fans have gotten a unique look into Kim's family life, notably through the eyes of her 8-year-old daughter with ex Kanye West. The youngster has shown fans footage of her pet lizards, of her and younger sister Chicago playing with dolls and of her and cousin Penelope Disick performing Katy Perry's "California Gurls."
However, the pint-sized star did get into a bit of trouble with her new privileges on Dec. 12 when she went live on the TikTok account. "No, stop," Kim, who was in bed at the time, told North after learning of the broadcast. "You're not allowed to."
The beauty mogul later said on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, "In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."
Kim also shared concerned text messages from nephew Mason Disick, 12, explaining why he didn't think that North should do lives alone. "People are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," he wrote in a text message to Kim, which she shared in a screenshot on her Instagram Story. "I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said."
The proud aunt captioned the screenshot, "Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king."