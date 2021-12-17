Beyoncé Has the Beyhive Buzzing After Officially Joining TikTok

Watch : Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day

World, stop. Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok.



The 28-time Grammy winner's swarm of fans—a.k.a. the Beyhive—is completely abuzz, all thanks to the "Formation" singer joining the video-sharing platform on Thursday, Dec. 16. And although the Queen Bee hasn't posted anything just yet, she's already amassed almost 150,000 followers.



As if news of her latest social media move wasn't enough, word also quickly spread once a screenshot of her TikTok account was shared to TIDAL's official Instagram page. (TIDAL is an audio streaming service acquired by Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, in 2015.) And it's quite clear that the Ivy Park creator joining TikTok means the platform will see a new legion of fans signing up to join in on the future fun. As one fan commented on TIDAL's latest post, "Not her making me download TikTok," while another added, "I'M SCARED AND READY, LETS GO QUEEN."



And yes, although Beyoncé has technically released new music with her latest single called "Be Alive" from the King Richard soundtrack, some fans are cautiously optimistic that this move is just another step closer to her releasing a brand-new project.