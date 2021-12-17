Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

It's almost a new year, so you know what that means: Time for a new 'do! Khloe Kardashian is showing off a glammed-up look and is getting plenty of praise for it, including from Scott Disick.

By Kisha Forde Dec 17, 2021 1:24 PMTags
Scott DisickHairKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved.
 
We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
 
And since True Thompson's mom captioned the must-see photos of herself with a simple crown emoji, it's only fitting that the Lord himself, Scott Disick, chimed in with words of praise for Khloe's look. The Flip It Like Disick star cleverly wrote, "Fine American," to which Khloe responded, "haha!"

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Anyone keeping up with Scott and Khloe over the years will note that despite he and Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian going their separate ways, the pair have maintained a strong friendship, with one of their most recent outings including attending friend Simon Huck's wedding in mid-November.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

3

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

However, Scott wasn't the only one showering Khloe with compliments for her striking appearance. Close friend Lala Anthony entered the chat, writing, "This is it," with another friend of Khloe's, Khadijah Haqq McCray adding, "That's some good hair." But perhaps it's Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin who visualized the possible future best, writing, "Curls for 2022."

Safe to say Khloe has a little jumpstart on the "new year, new me" wave.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

3

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

4

Tristan Thompson's Texas Paternity Case Dismissed as Battle Continues

5

Kardashian-Jenners Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's New Legal Request