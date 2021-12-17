Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share New Year’s Eve Looks to Help You Ring in 2022

Whether you're dressing up or relaxing at home, E! New Year's Guest Editors Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have festive fashion suggestions to narrow down your shopping.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 17, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVDancing With The StarsLife/StyleJulianne HoughThe Vampire DiariesNina DobrevShoppingNew Year's EveNew Year's DayShop With E!Shop FashionGifts That SleighCelebrity Gift GuidesCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: New Year's Guest Editors, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, NYE FashionGetty Images/E! Illustration

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe it's almost time to ring in 2022? No matter how you decide to celebrate New Year's Eve, we can all use a fresh start and some good vibes. Whether you're getting glammed up to attend a party, hanging on the couch in some loungewear, or even going for the in-between option of dressing up and staying at home, a festive outfit can be a nice way to set the tone for the coming year because you'll look and feel your best.

If you're still trying to figure out your plans, let alone pick an outfit, E! New Year's Eve Guest Editors Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have you covered with some style inspiration. The Fresh Vine Wine founders shared some options for dressed up celebrations and some cozy comfortable occasion. 

read
Cheers! Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine Celebrates Major Milestone

E!: Do you prefer to have a dressed up New Year's Eve or to do something more casual?
ND: It just depends on the year and what's going on and what kind of night you're having, especially because the last couple years we didn't get to dress up, it's probably a great excuse to do so, even if you don't leave the house. Who doesn't love to put on a black dress and some heels? That'd be nice.

JH: I have two different traditions. If I would be at my dad's house for instance, he does omelet nights, where the doors are open and people just come in for omelets. If it's an adult party, then I definitely want to get dressed up and feel cute, beyond, 'oh, yeah, I showered today.' I think this year it depends on when I get back from my retreat. I might want to see a couple of friends, and if that's the case I will probably dress up and put on a nice lipstick. I always feel like when I wear a red lip that it's super festive and makes me feel like it's nighttime, you know? 

Superdown Martyna Deep V Dress

This is such a killer dress. It's simple, super flattering, and it can work with any accessories you have in mind.

$66
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

See Anna Kournikova's Adorable Photos of Her & Enrique Iglesias' Twins

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress

This maxi is ridiculously gorgeous, yet so understated. This simple black dress is far from basic with that super high slit and boning detail. 

$78
Revolve

Superdown Linda Asymmetric Bodycon Dress

This is a unique take on the little black dress. The material is super stretchy and comfortable and that asymmetric neckline is just to die for. This one is a definite compliment getter.

$66
Revolve

Superdown Sherry Slit Maxi

This dress looks so high end, but it's actually incredibly affordable with its $52 price tag. It has a high slit in the front and a beautiful criss-cross back.

$52
Revolve

Superdown Aurora Deep V Maxi Dress

Velvet might as well be the official fabric of the winter holidays. You can never go wrong with velvet this time of year, especially black velvet. Heads will turn in response to this plunging neckline and front slit. This dress is an absolute showstopper. 

$72
Revolve

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in 999

This legendary Dior lipstick is long-wearing and nourishing. The refillable lipstick is available in matte, velvet, satin, and metallic finishes. The shade 999 is the perfect red that will make you feel like the queen that you are.

$38
Sephora
$38
Macy's
$38
Nordstrom

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick in 999

If you can't get enough of Dior's red lipstick in the shade 999, you need to try out the liquid lipstick version. It's ultra pigmented and transfer-proof with a weightless, matte finish that lasts for 12 hours.

$38
Sephora
$38
Macy's
$38
Nordstrom

E!: What is a cozy outfit to wear for a more low key private NYE at home?
JH & ND: We have matching Cordova cashmere sets that are 70s vibes, or any festive onesie.

ND: It was fun last year because Julianne brought us outfits. We had matching outfits to wear and they were just like cozy pajama-type things, but cute ones. They were these 70s-vine onesies that were super cute. If you're having a chill New Year's Eve, we love a good theme. So, if you get pajamas or onesies that all match and everyone can be goofy and just be themselves and not have to put in effort to dress up, that's a fun celebration to have. 

Cordova Corvara Belted Wool, Silk and Cashmere-Blend Jumpsuit

This Cordova jumpsuit has 70-inspired vibes that is both glamorous and comfy for a New Year's Eve at home.

$750
$412
The Outnet

Treasure & Bond

If you love the look of that Cordova jumpsuit, but you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative this one from Treasure & Bond is ultra-cozy... in a chic way.

$89
Nordstrom

E!: What color palette should we go for picking out accessories and shoes to celebrate New Year's Eve?
JH & ND: Red, black, and gold are great colors this time of year. And, of course, anything glittery works.

Lulus Sarika Black Suede Pointed-Toe Slingback Bow Pumps

A pair of black pumps is a necessity, but these have a fun twist with a bow detail at the heel. You will get so much use out of this incredible versatile shoe, so if you want to treat yourself to a new pair of shoes, don't feel guilty. New year, new you, new shoes... or something like that, right?

$38
Lulus

Guilhermina Sculptural Heeled Sandals

If the mere thought of high heels makes your feet ache, go for the comfort. These heels are a practical height, and black matches with everything, but they're also unique. These will add an effortlessly chic twist to any outfit.

$160
Anthropologie

Nine West Andora 3 Pump

Go for the gold with these Nine West pumps. These add some glitz to your party ensemble, instantly elevating your look.

$89
$70
DSW

Lulus Sleek Celebration Metallic Gold Crocodile-Embossed Box Clutch

Your outfit isn't complete without a bag, and of course, it's your most-trusted party essential. This metallic bag is made from crocodile-embossed faux leather with options to wear it as a clutch or with its gold chain strap.

$54
$45
Lulus

Dasein Women's Evening Bag

You can carry this elegant bag by its top handle or with the detachable strap chain. It's the perfect size to hold all of your must-have items and it doesn't just come in black. There are 16 glittery options to pick from.

$22
$21
Amazon

Gorjana Marin Knot Earrings

These statement earrings are just what you need to glam up your ensemble and bring your look together. They're both timeless and unique at the same time. Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, these knot earrings will complement your look.

$60
Gorjana

E!: For the people who aren't going to a big party and aren't staying at home alone, what's a good "in between" look for a small gathering?
ND & JH: You can't go wrong with boyfriend jeans and a cute button-up top.

Free People Shelby Boyfriend Jeans

These boyfriend-style jeans are forever cool with the relaxed fit and straight legs. They are available in four different washes that look flattering on every body type.

$78
Free People

Free People Bren Boyfriend Jeans

If you like that distressed look, these are boyfriend jeans for you. You will feel effortless cool every time you wear them. And if you love these, you need to check out the other color options.

 

$78
Free People
$78
Nordstrom

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt

This soft satin button-down shirt is just as comfortable as it is stylish. You can wear it open, closed, or partially buttoned, giving you an endless variety of looks. This top is also available in pink and black.

 

$65
$39
Abercrombie

Who What Wear Women's Bishop Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

This faux-leather top is an edgy, fashion-forward take on the classic button-down shirt. It's eye-catching, yet understated, depending on how you style it. It's also available in black.

$35
$25
Target

Lulus Touch of Sweetness Beige Off-the-Shoulder Cropped Cardigan

If you want to feel cute without that "trying too hard" look, this off-the-shoulder, button-up sweater is the way to go. This cardigan had marbled button closures and a cropped hem, which would pair perfectly with some boyfriend jeans. You can also get this in black.

$48
$38
Lulus

Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Raglan Short Sleeve Cropped Sweater

Go short-sleeve with your look. Button this up all the way, don't button it at all, use some of the buttons. There are so many styling possibilities with this one

$82
Los Angeles Apparel

If you want to do some more shopping inspired by Julianne and Nina, here's everything you need to know about the magical hair product that they both use.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

See Anna Kournikova's Adorable Photos of Her & Enrique Iglesias' Twins

3

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

4

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

5

Tristan Thompson's Texas Paternity Case Dismissed as Battle Continues