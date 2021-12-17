Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Says She's Taking It "One Day at a Time" After Stillbirth of Son

E!: Do you want to talk a bit more about that?

MV: We didn't know what to do first. I'm like, I don't even want to see the baby and get attached but then I'm like, you know what? It is my baby. It is my son. We don't know what happened. We sent the body to an autopsy and hopefully we will have some answers. That can take 30 to 45 days, unfortunately. Meantime, we decided to do a burial to give him the respect that he deserves and a place for us to go and grieve. It's a very tough process to look at your baby basically dead. I don't wish it on anyone.

I didn't have the chance to connect to him as much but it just kills me that he didn't get the love that I could've possibly given him, because I was ready. I was so ready for a third kid. And it's just not fair to him. I just don't know what happened, so that's the closure that I still don't have. Maybe we with the autopsy we'll get the closure, but as of now everything is a big question mark.

E!: Have you had the funeral yet?

MV: It's tomorrow. We went yesterday to the funeral home. Basically you have the baby in a casket. It's very heavy. We wanted to see him again to say goodbye. It's very hard mentally to do it but we did it, me and my husband. And tomorrow we'll do the burial. I'm sure it's going to be a very tough day for us. I do want to be done with it already, so I can kind of let go, in a way. One day at a time.