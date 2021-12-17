Police Get Warrant to Search Alec Baldwin's Phone After Rust Movie Shooting

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The warrant seeks all information on the phone that's related to the Rust production and any person working on the production. No information will be collected that's "unrelated" to the objective of the investigation, per the warrant.

The warrant also included details of the police investigation, including an interview with Baldwin from Oct. 21. "Alec advised in the scene he slowly takes the gun out of the holster, then very dramatically turns it and cocks the hammer, which is when the gun goes off," the document states.

It continues, "He said it was supposed to be a ‘cold gun' so no flash charge or anything should have gone off. Alec said all the rounds in the gun were supposed to be cosmetic or ‘dummy' rounds. Alec advised when the gun went off, he could recall Halyna (Hutchins) going down to the grown, and Joel (Souza) start to scream."

During a recent interview with ABC News, Baldwin said the "trigger wasn't pulled" on the gun. "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he said.

Baldwin said he had "no idea" how a live round allegedly got onto the set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun," he alleged. "A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."