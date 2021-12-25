Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
These 2021 TV Relationships Make Us Believe in Love

From WandaVision to Bachelor in Paradise, say ho-ho-hello to our favorite TV couples of the year.

Merry Christmas from E! to you!

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear reminiscing about our favorite TV couples of the year. We made this list, checked it twice and gathered our absolute favorite TV couples that prove love exists. Because as Hugh Grant would say, "Love actually is all around." 

This year has been filled with adorable TV couples. Some have had their share of hard times, like Marcus (William Jackson Harper) and Mia (Jessica Williams) on Love Life, others their relationships have just begun, such as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick (Scott Speedman) on Grey's Anatomy, and some, well, they are straight-up couple goals. We're looking at you, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler)! 

From Wanda and Vision dancing in the living room in WandaVision, to Zoey and Max becoming "more than friends" on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, these moments have us looking back and thinking, "maybe this year wasn't all that bad." Plus, nothing screams "happily ever after" more than a trip to Neil Lane on Bachelor in Paradise!

So grab some hot cocoa and the cozy new pajamas you just got, light a pine tree-scented candle and scroll through the heartwarming list below.

ABC
Meredith and Nick on Grey's Anatomy

Though it's hard to see Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) with anyone other than McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey), we are happy she gets another love story. On Thanksgiving, Nick (Scott Speedman) surprised Meredith at her hotel room in snowy Minnesota, and that pretty much solidified their place on this list. 

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Nicolette Nevin on The Resident

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) prove soul mates do exist. Though they had an on–and–off-again relationship, they were meant to end up together in the end and this year, the pair finally got married and welcomed their daughter Gigi into the world.

But fans of the show know that their fairytale didn't end with a "happily ever after," as Nicolette tragically died in a car accident in season five. 

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX
John B and Sarah on Outer Banks

Relax, John B, you made the list. 

Though the relationship between John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) was rocky during season two—as the pair got unofficially married in the Bahamas and then broke up once they got home—they eventually found their way back to each other in the end.

HBO Max
Charlotte and Harry on And Just Like That...

Sex and the City power couple Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) are back on And Just Like That... and they are stronger (and cuter) than ever. After years off of our small screens, from the looks of the pair at their daughter's recital, it's no secret that Charlotte and Harry are still madly in love. From 2004 to 2021, the Goldenblatts will always be one of our favorite TV couples.

HBO Max
Leighton and Alicia on The Sex Lives of College Girls

Leighton (Renée Rapp) and Alicia's (Midori Francis) love story begins when Leighton begrudgingly has to volunteer at the women's center and she meets Alicia, who ultimately becomes her first girlfriend. 

Disney+
Wanda and Vision on WandaVision

If you thought only human couples could make the list, think again! 

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) stole the hearts of viewers everywhere when WandaVision premiered Jan. 15 on Disney Plus, but especially during the finale when Wanda told Vision, "You're my love." Gets us every time.

Disney +
Loki and Sylvie on Loki

Did we expect Loki to have us getting emotional? No. Are we okay with it? Yes.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) was able to get the narcissistic Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to care about someone other than himself and that alone gets her a spot on this list. Fans will recall that when the two got stuck and it seemed like there was no way off Lamentis-1, Loki and Sylvie shared an emotional moment.

Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images
Maya and Karina on Station 19

The relationship between Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), an ob-gyn attending at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital has been a fan favorite from the moment they first said "I love you" to their engagement.

HBO Max
Marcus and Mia on Love Life

The beginning of Marcus (William Jackson Harper) and Mia's (Jessica Williams) relationship was unconventional, a.k.a. Marcus was married and then Mia cheated on Marcus. But with some forgiveness and a whole lot of therapy, the pair found true love in season two, reminding us that sometimes love isn't always a fairy tale. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe and Serena P on Bachelor in Paradise

2021 is the year of Grocery Store Joe! 

Joe Amabile found his Bachelor Nation happily ever after with Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Their chemistry was undeniable from the moment they began talking on the beach. 

Kevin Estrada/FOX
T.K. and Carlos on 9-1-1 Lone Star

We were able to see more of the relationship between paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein Tyler Kennedy) and his police officer-boyfriend Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) and with their steamy intimate episode (you know the one) and their parents meeting for the first time, we were not disappointed.

Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zoey Clarke and Max Richman on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Max Richman (Skylar Astin Lipstein) finally got out of the "friendzone" with Zoe (Jane Colburn Levy) and we could not be happier for him. 

 

