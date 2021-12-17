Cause of Death Revealed for Victims of Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Watch : Travis Scott Breaks Silence After Astroworld Tragedy

A month after the Nov. 5 tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, officials in Texas have released further details into the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

According to a Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences report obtained by E! News, all 10 victims died from compression asphyxia. A contributing cause of death for Mirza Danish Baig, 27, was listed as "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol."

The other victims of the fatal incident were Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23, Madison Alexis Dubiski, 23, Franco Cesar Patino, 21, Jacob E. Jurine, 20, John W. Hilgert, 14, Axel Beltsasar Acosta Avila, 21, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Bharti Shahani, 22, and Ezra Blount, 9.

The manner of death for all 10 victims was ruled as an accident.

Officials previously described the tragedy, which occurred at NRG Park in Scott's hometown of Houston, as a "mass casualty incident." According to police, the crowd at Scott's show "began to compress towards the front of the stage," causing panic and injuries.