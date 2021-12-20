We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies—and You Might Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle

Two months. Thirty-one movies. Sixty-two hours. Endless flannel. Yep, sounds like all of the hallmarks of a "Countdown to Christmas" well-spent.
In the immortal words of Buddy the Elf: Congratulations, you did it! We made it through another season of Hallmark Channels Christmas movies, with 2021 proving to be the most stacked and diverse lineup in the history of network's popular programming event.
This year, "Countdown to Christmas" kicked off on Oct. 24, before most of us could even carve our pumpkins, debuting a new movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (as well doubling up during Thanksgiving week, meaning no turkey for us to avoid an L-tryptophan-induced break from our viewings) up until Sunday, Dec. 20. So yeah, keeping up with all of the festive films was a full-time job. Literally. Not all heroes wear capes, but we do wear hot cocoa-stained Hallmark swag.
Now that we've come to to the end of another season of cheesy and cheerful movies, the time has come for us to once again rank all 31. (Alas, we did not include Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' nine films as we do occasionally need to see our family and friends and pillows.) And we're happy to report some of our favorite Christmas movies ever aired this season, including Tyler Hynes' best performance yet and a competitive charmer from Candace Cameron Bure.
But that doesn't mean every offering lit up our tree, if you know what we mean. Actually, we don't even know what we mean. We're delirious, but can you blame us? We are 31 movies deep here, people!
First, let us preface this for longtime Hallmark fans by assuring you that this isn't personal and it's not business. Rather, it's personal business, so please know this comes from a place of love, a heart of snark and a DVR happy to have some space on it finally. And without further ado, here's our ranking: