Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury Marries Sergio Carrallo in Luxe Dubai Wedding

She's now a married Lady!
Former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury said "I do" to fiancé Sergio Carrallo in a stunning wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, E! News confirms.
"I feel very happy that we are finally married in front of all our friends and family," Caroline exclusively gushed to E! News. "We had the most amazing day and at the most special location and I feel like we went through so much get her so now I can't wait to start living our normal life together, whatever that looks like!"
Caroline and former pro soccer star Sergio tied the knot at the Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai. While Bravo hasn't officially confirmed the cast of new series Real Housewives of Dubai, Caroline has been widely speculated to be a part of the spin-off. As previously announced, the show will air on Bravo in 2022.
As for her new married life, Caroline said, "It's a new day and I'm ready to start a new chapter."
Highlights from the intimate ceremony included three gorgeous gowns from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, as Caroline explained.
"For the ceremony, I have a stunning full lace gown," she revealed. "For the evening a beautiful white princess gown, and all dresses paired with my beautiful collection of Black Suede Studio X Caroline Stanbury bespoke shoes."
Caroline walked down the aisle to a slowed down version of her "good friend" Parson James' ballad, "Only You." Ladies of London co-stars Sophie Stanbury, Juliet Angus, Caroline Fleming, Luke Henderson and JT Foxx were in attendance.
The bride gushed over husband Sergio's best features: his "beautiful brown eyes," framed by "long, camel-like eyelashes," that see the world in an optimistic light. "His outlook on life is amazing," Caroline beamed.
And their adopted hometown of Dubai was the perfect setting to say "I do."
"Our whole life is being built here together, so it felt only right to have everyone celebrate at our second home the beautiful Raffles Palm Resort, where we spend a lot of time," Caroline gushed.
So what's next for the happy couple?
"Who knows, we might even start our own family together," Caroline hinted. "Sergio loves children."
