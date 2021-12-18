Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury Marries Sergio Carrallo in Luxe Dubai Wedding

She's now a married Lady!

Former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury said "I do" to fiancé Sergio Carrallo in a stunning wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, E! News confirms.

"I feel very happy that we are finally married in front of all our friends and family," Caroline exclusively gushed to E! News. "We had the most amazing day and at the most special location and I feel like we went through so much get her so now I can't wait to start living our normal life together, whatever that looks like!"

Caroline and former pro soccer star Sergio tied the knot at the Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai. While Bravo hasn't officially confirmed the cast of new series Real Housewives of Dubai, Caroline has been widely speculated to be a part of the spin-off. As previously announced, the show will air on Bravo in 2022.

As for her new married life, Caroline said, "It's a new day and I'm ready to start a new chapter."