Can You Keep Up? Here's Everything That Happened to the Kardashian-Jenners in 2021

Watch : Most ICONIC Kardashian Moments From 2021 PCAs

The Kardashians certainly made their fair share of headlines in 2021.

There were highs for the family—like the rise of Kravis and Kylie Jenner being pregnant with baby No. 2—along with unthinkable lows.

Now, E!'s looking back at it all.

Before we enter the new year, E! is breaking down everything concerning the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2021, from Kim Kardashian's split with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to the launch of Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand.

Along the way, we'll chronicle Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlwind romance, look back at Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting debut—along with the relationship that may or may not have formed as a result of her time on the show—and laugh all over again at North West and Penelope Disick's incredible TikToks.

Plus, there's no forgetting Rob Kardashian's surprise appearance on social media or Kim's headline-making Met Gala ensemble.