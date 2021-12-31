HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Can You Keep Up? Here's Everything That Happened to the Kardashian-Jenners in 2021

By Allison Crist Dec 31, 2021 4:00 AMTags
CATCH UP!
Watch: Most ICONIC Kardashian Moments From 2021 PCAs

The Kardashians certainly made their fair share of headlines in 2021.

There were highs for the family—like the rise of Kravis and Kylie Jenner being pregnant with baby No. 2—along with unthinkable lows.

Now, E!'s looking back at it all. 

Before we enter the new year, E! is breaking down everything concerning the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2021, from Kim Kardashian's split with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to the launch of Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand.

Along the way, we'll chronicle Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlwind romance, look back at Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting debut—along with the relationship that may or may not have formed as a result of her time on the show—and laugh all over again at North West and Penelope Disick's incredible TikToks.

Plus, there's no forgetting Rob Kardashian's surprise appearance on social media or Kim's headline-making Met Gala ensemble.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Relive all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's high and low 2021 moments by scrolling through the below gallery.

Warning: You may find yourself repeatedly asking, "That happened this year?!" to which we can assure you, yes, yes it did.

Instagram
January: Introducing Kravis

E! News confirmed in January that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been dating since December 2020. The couple went Instagram official on Feb. 16.

Instagram
February: Scott Disick Takes His Latest Relationship Public

Scott Disick went Instagram official with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin on Feb. 13. They first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at Kendall Jenner's October 2020 early-birthday party.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
February: Kim and Kanye Call It Quits

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split, with Kim filing for divorce on Feb. 19 after months of deliberation.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
April: Kim Hits Billionaire Status

In April, Kim was included on Forbes' prestigious World's Billionaires List for 2021, joining the likes of Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April: Caitlyn Jenner Launches Bid for California Governor

On April 23, Caitlyn Jenner announced her plans to run for California governor to try and recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Republican candidate ultimately lost after receiving just 1 percent of the state's votes.

Sophie Sahara
May: Kendall Jenner Launches 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner debuted her brand-new liquor company, 818 Tequila, with a star-studded party on May 21. She then spent the summer traveling the U.S. with "Kenny's Tequila Truck" to promote it.

E!
June: KUWTK Says Goodbye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians concluded its 20-season run on June 10. The Kar-Jenners later gathered for a Real Housewives–esque reunion with Andy Cohen, during which they dished on their past regrets and most memorable moments.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
June: Kylie & Travis Spark Reconciliation Rumors

On June 15, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City with their daughter Stormi Webster, marking their first red-carpet appearance since their 2019 split. Onstage at the event, Travis accepted an award and referred to Kylie as his "wifey."

At the time, a source close to the family told E! News that Kylie and Travis "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."

Instagram
June: Khloe & Tristan Split Again

After rekindling their romance in in the fall of 2020, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson once again went their separate ways in June 2021. The news of the split came hours after reports alleged that Tristan had been spotted entering a bedroom with three women at a party on June 17. 

Tristan's been accused of cheating on Khloe in the past, too: once when she was pregnant with their daughter True, and then again a year later with Kardashian confidante Jordyn Woods

Instagram
June: Kendall & Devin Booker Celebrate a Relationship Milestone

On June 12, Kendall and 24-year-old Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker celebrated one year of dating. He marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing photos from a trip they took to Sedona, Ariz., and a video taken at a lakeside restaurant, captioning them "365," "52" and "1." Kendall shared the second post along with additional photos of the two.

August: Kim & Kanye Re-Create Wedding

Kim and Ye spent the summer in a good place after facing a series of ups and downs following their divorce announcement. The Skims founder attended several of her ex's listening events for his new album Donda, and even joined in on the show during an Aug. 26 event, appearing as a bride in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown with a veil covering her face. 

Instagram
September: Scott & Amelia Split

In September, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Scott and Amelia had called it quits after he allegedly spoke poorly of ex Kourtney and her new relationship with Travis in a private direct message to Younes Bendjima.

 

Per one source on Sept. 7, "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend. Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

Instagram
September: Kylie Jenner Announces Pregnancy

In August, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Kylie and Travis were expecting their second child together. Kylie officially announced her pregnancy on Sept. 7 with a heartwarming video of the early stages of her journey. Travis and Stormi could both be seen throughout the clip.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September: Kim, Kendall and Kris Take the Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala went off without a hitch. Kendall rocked a floor-length nude Givenchy gown covered in sparkling crystals, while Kim donned a full-body, faceless Balenciaga look complete with a 75-inch ponytail. Kris' all-black get-up was equally chic and featured pieces from Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
September: Kourtney & Travis Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Nine months into their relationship, Kourtney and Travis went red-carpet official at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Later that night, Megan Fox introduced a performance by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and Travis, calling the musicians her and Kourtney's "future baby daddies." 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
October: Rob Kardashian Makes a Surprise Appearance on Social Media

Kim took to Instagram on Oct. 4 with a rare photo of Khloe and their brother, Rob Kardashian, looking happy and healthy, which is exactly how he's been feeling this year, according to a source close to the Arthur George founder. 

"Rob is in a really great place," the insider said at the time. "He's very happy living a low-key life in Calabasas away from the spotlight."

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
October: Kim Hosts SNL

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October, poking fun at Ye and her family during her monologue and parodying Kourtney and Travis' relationship in a sketch.

Instagram
October: Kravis Is Engaged

Kourtney and Travis are headed down the aisle! The rock star popped the question on Oct. 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif. Khloe, Kim, Kris and Corey Gamble were among those present to witness the special moment, along with Travis' kids—Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18—whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

NBC
October: Kim & Pete Davidson Are Spotted Together

Three weeks after they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine on SNL, Kim and Pete Davidson were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., with Kourtney, Travis and other friends. That same night, the pair was photographed holding hands tightly and closing their eyes while riding one of the roller coasters.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
November: Tragedy Strikes

Ten people died after a "mass casualty incident" at Travis Scott's Nov. 5 Astroworld concert in Houston. Kylie and Kendall were among the 50,000 people present, and they, along with Travis and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, have since spoken out about the tragic events.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Kylie said in a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Nov. 6. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Travis is currently facing numerous lawsuits in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.

Getty Images
November: Kim and Pete Are Officially Dating

A source close to Kim told E! News on Nov. 18 that the 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old comedian were officially dating: "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source said, noting that Kim felt the same. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

At the time, the insider added that Kim "is smitten over" Pete and "it's very exciting to her." 

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
December: Kim Is Named the PCA's Fashion Icon

Kim received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7. She was honored for her keen style sense and unprecedented business success, and for single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trendsetting style over the past decade. Read her acceptance speech here.

TikTok
December: The Kar-Jenner Cousins Take Over TikTok

North West and Penelope Disick both created joint TikTok accounts with their moms this year, and their content continues to garner millions of likes, whether they're enjoying a ride on a golf cart, dancing, trying out tutorials or recruiting others to film with them.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
December: Khloe "Focused on Co-Parenting" Amid Tristan's Paternity Scandal

Tristan was sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses in December. According to her suit, she became pregnant with a baby boy following an alleged sexual encounter with Tristan on his 30th birthday this March. 

After news of the paternity suit broke, a source told E! News that Khloe was "ignoring the noise."

"Khloe's focused on co-parenting," the insider said, adding that Khloe and Tristan have been "broken up since spring."

Maralee has since broken her silence on the matter now that Tristan's own paternity case has been dismissed

