Peloton Pulls Chris Noth's Sex and the City Ad After He's Accused of Sexual Assault

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Peloton is distancing itself from Chris Noth after two women accused him of sexual assault.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations from two women under pseudonyms. Zoe, 40, said the Sex and the City actor raped her in Los Angeles in 2004, when she was 22 years old. Lily, now 31, said she was sexually assaulted in New York in 2015, when she was 25 years old and Noth was 60.

Noth denies the allegations, telling E! News in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

He added, "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."