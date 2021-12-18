Why And Just Like That's Rose Says Lily's Not to Blame for Carrie's Woes

Watch : "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

This flower is in need of some sunshine.

And Just Like That's Alexa Swinton sat down with E! News to reflect on the SATC universe hot topic du jour: Is Charlotte York's daughter Lily responsible for all of Carrie's problems with Big?

OG fans have never forgotten the moment Mr. Big (Chris Noth) abandoned longtime love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) at the altar after trying to reach Carrie on the phone in the franchise's first movie. Adorable 5-year-old Lily (played by Alexandra Fong) picked up, then promptly hung up, starting a chain reaction that ended with Carrie calling off the wedding.

Step into the future and Lily (now played by Cathy Ang) is a burgeoning piano prodigy in And Just Like That... Only, her recital coincides with a trip Carrie has planned with Big. Under pressure from Charlotte (Kristin Davis) not to miss Lily's big moment, Carrie cancels the trip and goes to the recital, leaving Big at home with the dreaded Peloton—and we all know what happens next.