Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

Whether you're still looking for last-minute gift ideas or looking to refresh your winter wardrobe, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. Right now, you can even find amazing deals up to 95% off! You just have to do a little bit of digging.
We found some really great deals on winter must-haves from some of our favorite brands and yours like Free People, Kate Spade, Madewell, and Nike. If you're looking for a go-to puffer jacket for winter, we found several options that you definitely need to check out. You can even wear them with this perfect-for-layering mock neck tunic that's only $4. That's over 90% off the original price.
From leggings to hoodies, jackets to boots, we rounded up our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack right now. Be sure to check those out below.
Lucky Brand Short Hooded Puffer Jacket
'Tis the season for puffer jackets! If you're looking for one that's stylish and will keep you warm, look no further than this short hooded puffer from Lucky Brand. It comes in five colors and you can snag this for nearly 70% off.
Naturalizer Royal Boot
You'll be strutting around like royalty in Naturalizer's Royal Boot. It comes in two colors: chocolate leather and Cabernet Sauvignon suede. It also features Naturalizer's signature N5 Contour support technology, so it's extra comfy. Right now, it's over 70% off.
Madewell Ridgeton Pullover Sweater
This sweater from Madewell makes a great layering piece for your go-to winter coat. You can snag this for 58% off. Madewell has such great quality sweaters, so this is definitely a must-have.
Z by Zella Puffer Coat
This cute puffer jacket from Z by Zella is a must if you're looking for something cute and affordable. It comes in three colors: purple mauve, black and ivory.
Kate Spade New York Wool Coat with Faux Fur Collar
This gorgeous wool coat from Kate Spade is so sleek and sophisticated. It features a faux fur collar and comes in three colors. It's originally $345, but you can snag this for as low as $112!
Madewell Dot Graystone Coziest Yarn Pullover Sweater
We love this adorable cozy pullover sweater from Madewell. It features their signature coziest yarn, so it's super soft. The oversized dots are extra cute. You can snag this for less than $50!
Kate Spade New York Large Molly Animal Print Tote
This large tote from Kate Spade is a shopper fave. It's super roomy, features animal print lining and comes with a detachable zip pouch. Today, it's 56% off.
Kate Spade New York Solstice Rain Boot
Rainy days won't get you down when you have these solstice rain boots from Kate Spade. They're so stylish and features their signature spade logo. Right now, you can score this for 46% off!
Free People Ella Puffer Coat
Nordstrom Rack has no shortage of amazing deals on coats and jackets right now. You can score this Ella puffer coat from Free People for over 50% off.
Sam Edelman Penny Boot
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of knee high boots. This pair from Sam Edelman comes in black and brown. Today, you can save 60% off the list price.
Kate Spade New York Hooded Quilted Jacket
This hooded quilted jacket from Kate Spade features a removable hood and zip pockets. It's cozy, chic and on sale for $75.
Steve Madden Barnett Leather Bootie
Steven Madden's Barnett leather booties are a pair of shoes you can wear all year round. It comes in three options: black suede, bone snake print and black leather. Right now they're 50% off.
Adidas Logo Knit Hoodie
This logo knit hoodie from Adidas is a wardrobe staple that you can snag for just $27. Such a great deal!
Origins Discovery Joy Travel Size GinZing Serum & Moisturizer Set
This holiday set from Origins comes with travel sizes of their best-selling GinZing Radiance Serum and GinZing Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer. It's a $42 value that you can get for just $10. It would make a great stocking stuffer!
Adidas Grand Court Leather Sneaker
These classic leather sneakers from Adidas are stylish and comfortable. Right now they're on sale for 42% off.
Z By Zella High Rise 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
As the new year approaches, there's no better time to stock up on leggings. These pocket leggings from Z by Zella come in a variety of colors, and you can score these for as low as $22.
T Tahari Faux Suede Trench Coat
This beautiful faux suede trench coat from T Tahari looks way more expensive than it is. It comes in three colors: pearl, smoke and olive.
Michael Kors Short Packable Puffer Jacket
Traveling this winter? Then get your hands on this packable puffer jacket from Michael Kors. It comes in two colors and you can get it for as low as $60.
Steve Madden Gael Lug Sole Leather Hiker Boot
In case you didn't get the memo, hiking boots are the newest It Girl trend. You can sport it yourself with these boots from Steve Madden. They come in three colors and they're 67% off!
Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe
If you're in the market for a new pair of running shoes, now's the perfect time to shop. Nordstrom Rack further reduced the prices of several Nike styles like these ones, which are now $52.
