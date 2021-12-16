Camilla Luddington Teases a "Massive, Crazy" Accident on Grey's Anatomy's Winter Finale

Buckle up, Grey's Anatomy fans.
Tonight marks the season 18 winter finale, and according to longtime cast member Camilla Luddington, the episode is a doozy.
"It's Grey's Anatomy, we don't do calm midseason finales," she said during an exclusive chat on E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Dec. 16. "There is a massive, crazy accident happening that involves our main cast members."
Thankfully, Camilla's character Jo isn't involved.
"But I mean, her love life is a car wreck," the actress joked. "So there's an accident waiting to happen there!"
Grey's Anatomy fans have watched Jo grow closer to Link (Chris Carmack) this season, and on last week's episode, he confessed that he once had a crush on her.
Put simply, "it's complicated," Camilla admitted.
"She's always thought of him as her friend," she added. "He confessed that he has feelings and I feel like it's like a snow globe. Her whole world has been shaken a bit."
Camilla continued, "She's just waiting for it to settle and I don't even think she knows how she feels, she just feels something and it feels important."
Suffice to say, the situation is messy.
Then again, messy is something "we love to do on our show," Camilla said.
Things can get so messy, in fact, that the cast is sometimes kept in the dark regarding certain twists or big reveals.
"The truth is, and people don't know this, we get fake scripts all the time," Camilla revealed. "So we get scenes and we're like, 'Oh, that's what happens,' and then we'll watch the episode back and we're like 'What?!' like the audience."
She continued, "There's stuff that we're surprised about. It's slightly terrifying being on the show."
Camilla admitted that she and the rest of the cast are constantly wondering if their character is going to die, as so many Grey's Anatomy personalities have.
"We're worried every episode!" she said.
Hear more from Camilla in the above Daily Pop interview.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.