Chris Noth Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault

The second woman, Lily, 31, reached out to The Hollywood Reporter in August about an alleged 2015 assault in New York.

When Lily, then 25, met Noth at the since-closed now closed No.8 nightclub, she was "star-struck" and "flattered" that he was hitting on her, she told THR. After he asked her out and they had dinner at Il Cantinori, she said, he invited her to his apartment to sample whiskey.

"We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion," Lily said. "He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He's older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me."

Lily told The Hollywood Reporter Noth thrust his penis into her mouth. When she brought up his wife, she noted, he allegedly replied, "'Marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.'"

Then, she said, "He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened."