Get to Know the Contestants of Finding Magic Mike

KEVIN KLASS

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "The reason I found out about the audition for Finding Magic Mike was because of my roommate, Brennan! He is always searching for commercial gigs and audition opportunities. He forwarded me the information to this specific audition and we decided to go for it! I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something completely different from anything I've ever done before and meet some amazing people along the way."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing to me now means something completely different than it had before the show. I gained an all new respect for the art form and it has and will continue to impact my life in a positive way. Dancing, I learned, is an incredible way to express yourself without having to say a word. People can feel your emotion through your movements, and though I was far from being the best dancer on the show, I learned and experienced more than I could ever have imagined. Dancers will always amaze me. It was so incredible to see behind the scenes of how they learn their routines and the true passion that goes behind each performance."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "I am what you see! I don't have any hidden talents but I love to physically exert myself and I am quick to adapt to any newly learned skills and am always looking for a new experience. I have strong facial expressions and I love to learn impersonations, impressions, and different accents. I am studying theater at the University of San Diego and am looking forward to gaining new random skills and talents through that environment."