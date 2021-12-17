Get to Know the Contestants of Finding Magic Mike

Our Christmas gift just arrived early and it's just what we wanted: a whooole lot of six packs and dad bods.
All wE! can say is "WOW." HBO Max's new reality series Finding Magic Mike premiered on Dec. 16 and we cannot contain ourselves. In an E! News exclusive first look, we get a closer look at the guys and not only are these men jaw-droppingly handsome, they're actually kind of hilarious too.
These 10 men went to Vegas to audition to be, you guessed it, the next Magic Mike. From Adonis Frank, whose friends made him audition, to Nate Bryan who wanted to "break out of his shell more," we are already obsessed.
According to the show's description, "the series follows ten men who have "lost their magic" as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner being awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas."
Brb, booking our plane tickets.
In order to get to know the men better, we asked them why they auditioned for the show, what dancing means to them and if they had any special talents. (P.S. We really want to know what Michael Thantrong's talent is.)
Scroll through for your first look at the men on Finding Magic Mike before tuning into the show, which is out now, on HBO Max.
No matter how much we grow to love these guys, Channing Tatum will always be number one in our eyes.