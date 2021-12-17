Tristan ThompsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Get to Know the Contestants of Finding Magic Mike

Our new favorite group of men have arrived on HBO Max! Take a closer look at the Finding Magic Mike contestants.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 17, 2021 11:30 PM
Our Christmas gift just arrived early and it's just what we wanted: a whooole lot of six packs and dad bods. 

All wE! can say is "WOW." HBO Max's new reality series Finding Magic Mike premiered on Dec. 16 and we cannot contain ourselves. In an E! News exclusive first look, we get a closer look at the guys and not only are these men jaw-droppingly handsome, they're actually kind of hilarious too. 

These 10 men went to Vegas to audition to be, you guessed it, the next Magic Mike. From Adonis Frank, whose friends made him audition, to Nate Bryan who wanted to "break out of his shell more," we are already obsessed. 

According to the show's description, "the series follows ten men who have "lost their magic" as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner being awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas."

Brb, booking our plane tickets.

photos
Magic Mike XXL Movie Pics

In order to get to know the men better, we asked them why they auditioned for the show, what dancing means to them and if they had any special talents. (P.S. We really want to know what Michael Thantrong's talent is.)

Scroll through for your first look at the men on Finding Magic Mike before tuning into the show, which is out now, on HBO Max. 

HBO
AUSTIN ARIZPE

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I decided to audition for Magic Mike because I was a dancer but I broke my back in a car accident that ended my career. Also both my parents are choreographers in Houston, Texas so dance was what made me feel close with my family. My father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and had to retire from dance as well, so being on the show was a way for me to find my magic for dance again and thank my father and mother for giving [me] dance."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing for me is freedom; it's a place where the world and worries disappear and I can truly feel confident and beautiful in my own skin. There is no feeling like it in the world and to help people forget their worries for an hour or two watching you perform is a gift!"

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "I do have a hidden talent. I'm a very skilled horseback rider! I was formally a Knight at Medieval Times so I know my way around a horse, and love jousting."

HBO
KEVIN KLASS

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "The reason I found out about the audition for Finding Magic Mike was because of my roommate, Brennan! He is always searching for commercial gigs and audition opportunities. He forwarded me the information to this specific audition and we decided to go for it! I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something completely different from anything I've ever done before and meet some amazing people along the way."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing to me now means something completely different than it had before the show. I gained an all new respect for the art form and it has and will continue to impact my life in a positive way. Dancing, I learned, is an incredible way to express yourself without having to say a word. People can feel your emotion through your movements, and though I was far from being the best dancer on the show, I learned and experienced more than I could ever have imagined. Dancers will always amaze me. It was so incredible to see behind the scenes of how they learn their routines and the true passion that goes behind each performance."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "I am what you see! I don't have any hidden talents but I love to physically exert myself and I am quick to adapt to any newly learned skills and am always looking for a new experience. I have strong facial expressions and I love to learn impersonations, impressions, and different accents. I am studying theater at the University of San Diego and am looking forward to gaining new random skills and talents through that environment."

HBO
RICKY NEGRON

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "Funny story. My roommate graciously sent me the link while I was handling some business in the men's room. Jokingly, I sat there, as my legs go numb, applying to what would then change my life. Part of me believed that, even though I was applying as a joke, that this was a competition tailor-made for my personality type. Stripping, humor, a talking tummy, I had all the ingredients to succeed in this space."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Before this show, dancing was used as my sole emotional outlet. While not being a professional, a little twerk here-and-there got me through some of my darkest days. There is something particularly freeing about playing your favorite song and just foolishly living through that music. Dancing, to me, is bliss. Dance, and what your body could do through movement, is living."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "I'm ridiculously good at Dance Dance Revolution. Sadly, employers never care about this when I list it as my only special skill, what the heck is up with that?"

HBO
ADONIS FRANK

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I was sent the audition from a friend and saw it and said, 'Yeah they don't want me and my belly,' so I disregarded it. However another friend called me and said there is this audition I think will be so amazing for you, I honestly thought that maybe it was a sign that two different friends sent me the audition. When I sat back and realized that the pandemic was hard on me; I was depressed, lost my apartment and had to move back in with my mom, gained 40 pounds and was unemployed. I figured why not - all they could say is no lol. But little did I know."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Being of Caribbean descent, dancing and music is everything! We listen to Soca and dancehall where it's all about the love of moving your waist and to the rhythm. So it was no secret that I could move, however the choreography aspect was insane; I had never done that before and it is harder than you think!"

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "My secret talent???? I've never seen myself in that light to have anything amazing about myself, I mean I can say I used to sing in the church choir as a kid so guess I can hold a note and maybe with more practice, I'll be better. I can also memorize lines and words really well so this is why I want to try acting or being a media personality."

HBO
MICHAEL THANTRONG

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I always wanted to learn how to dance and I looked forward to the physical and mental challenges of the show. I wanted to become more confident and be a better man for my girlfriend. Plus, I was going a little crazy from the COVID lockdowns."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing is being able to express myself in ways that words can't. Dancing is liberating."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "That's between me and my girlfriend."

HBO
ROSS HARRIS

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: After expressing my desire to bring awareness to veteran mental health and suicide, I was encouraged by a good friend of mine to audition for Finding Magic Mike with the goal of starting my own podcast. The show will focus on mental health, fitness and spiritual growth. As a veteran who suffers from PTSD, I believed that I would be able to use the exposure from the show in order to demonstrate to other veterans that there is hope and opportunity if you are able to face your demons and use your experiences to edify and encourage others. I spoke often in my interviews about these issues which are extremely meaningful to me and hopefully I can use this incredible opportunity to forward that agenda.

What does dancing mean to you?: I can honestly say that my love and appreciation for dance and other forms of artistic expression have been exponentially increased due to my experiences on the show. Interacting with the Magic Mike Live dancers and learning the choreography from Alison and Luke was incredibly humbling and I cannot express enough just how much I grew to appreciate the art of dance. I truly feel that, by the time I departed, I had become a much more confident and well-rounded dancer.

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: One talent of mine that I wished to reveal on the show is my songwriting. While in my hotel room throughout the show, I wrote a few songs on my guitar that I'm really proud of; one of which I actually have posted to my Instagram account @marauder.fit. I'm sure, however, that I will be provided with plenty of opportunities to showcase my love for music.

HBO
JIOVANNI TEHERAN-JONES

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I decided to audition for FMM because I felt like something was missing from my life. Everything I had done until then felt like I came up short. Athletically, I was not anywhere close to my parents. Even going to law school it felt like everyone expected for me to go because my mother is an attorney. This experience could finally be something of my own and I could make it my own."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing means the world to me. I am half Colombian and I did not grow up with my Colombian side of the family. I grew up in America and never felt like I was truly Colombian because I don't speak Spanish fluently. Dancing Latin dances growing up made me feel the most connected to my culture. When I shake my hips and salsa, merengue, or any dance I feel Colombian."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "So I did not think of this on the show but in 5th grade a clown came to my school and taught my whole class how to juggle. So I am actually really good with juggling."

HBO
JOHNNY DUTCH

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "Running for so long had me burnt out and soon after I fell out of love with it. I got injured, then my world started to shift. I retired but didn't know which direction to go. Randomly, I came across an ad looking for ‘men of all types who felt like they lost their mojo' l thought ‘why not?' I kept telling myself I have to learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable."

What does dancing mean to you?: "I love dancing. Back in the late '90s, I remember me and my sister would record Aaliyah and Michael Jackson videos from those TRL or 106 & Park countdowns then play them back and relearn the choreography. I'm not trained but dancing has always been fun."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "I've been told I'm a fast runner on occasion. I can flip, swim, and play tennis pretty well."

HBO
MERLIN LEON

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I've never done that type of dancing before. Honestly, I didn't think I would get in. Before this show, I've never even thought of considering myself as someone who could be on a show like this. After all this, I kind of feel unstoppable."

What does dancing mean to you?: "I like to dance and am familiar with it, but I wouldn't consider myself a dancer. I've done musical theater for most of my life. In that, there's choreographed dances but that's a little different compared to this."

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "The world knows about the fire spinning now for the show, but I also like to play the ukulele."

HBO
NATE BRYAN

Why did you decide to audition for Finding Magic Mike?: "I decided to audition for Finding Magic Mike to break out of my shell more. I've always been so shy and bashful for as long as I can remember. I'm over hiding myself and my personality."

What does dancing mean to you?: "Dancing is a way to express your body in space while being able to tell a story. Just like any art form the more tools (i.e. types of dance) you have available to you the bigger the story you can tell!"

Do you have a secret hidden talent?: "My hidden talent I would say is producing music. I have always been inspired by music and love the production side of things."

