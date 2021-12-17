RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Reveals Husband Lenny Had "Emotional Affair" During Separation

Lenny and Lisa Hochstein are still going strong, despite some bumps in the road.
The Real Housewives of Miami star opened up about a rough patch in her marriage on the season four premiere of RHOM, which launched on Peacock yesterday and is now streaming.
After having trouble getting pregnant years before welcoming their two kids years ago, Lisa revealed, "We almost got a divorce and it was devastating. During this separation Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe."
However, Lisa says Lenny "came groveling back and it's was the best decision of his life."
Now, Lisa is opening up about how they made it through their marriage troubles.
"We've been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that's like a lifetime in Miami," Lisa told E! News exclusively. "Just like everyone else we go through issues, we've had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other's side and we just never give up. Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin' on, don't give up and stick with your guy, stick with your girl."
She continued, "I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener [on the other side] and it's not. You're going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person that you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story."
But a lot has changed since then and in the eight years since RHOM last aired on Bravo.
"We now have two beautiful children, Logan and Elle," Lisa gushed. "I'm a very different person, I'm still the same ole' G, but I'm very different because I have responsibilities now. I'm a mom, I have our home, we finally built our dream home."
When asked if they plan on having any more children, Lisa explained, "My kids are exceptionally cute and smart and witty and they have the best personalities, it makes me want to have more. And I love the baby stage, I love the stage Elle's age right now, she's two years old. She's getting her sassy personality and I don't know how I'm going to feel when she gets older and I don't have that. Also my son loves his sister so much, he is such a good big brother. He's always asking for more babies."
Lisa says she would "love a big family," adding, "So we're definitely considering it, but at the same time we'er very happy with our family of four right now."
As for The Real Housewives of Miami's long-awaited return, Lisa says, "A lot of people thought we were done, as Andy [Cohen] said, 'Dead in the water,' were his exact words. But I always had a feeling that we would come back because Miami is the most amazing city in the world. So how could you not have the Housewives of Miami?"
She added, "I spoke to a psychic when I guess you could say were were cancelled, and the psychic told me a few things that came true, including the birth of my son before anyone knew. And that the show was going to come back...it gives me chills because she was right about a lot of things, including our return."
The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming now on Peacock.
