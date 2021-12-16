Keanu Reeves Finally Responds to That “Sad Keanu” Photo

Watch : Keanu Reeves 101: What You HAVE To Know About Him

Keanu Reeves does not have an appetite for memes.

On Monday, Dec. 13, the Matrix Resurrections star, 57, chatted with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about the latest installment of the Matrix series and shared the real backstory behind one of his most famous memes: "Sad Keanu."

The photo, which went viral back in 2010, features Keanu sitting on a park bench by himself looking at the ground despondently as he munches on a sandwich.

When Stephen showed the photo to the camera, Keanu expressed his indignation by shouting, "I'm just eating a sandwich, man!"

So what was really going on in Keanu's head when the photo was taken? "I was thinking! I had some stuff going on," he said. "I was hungry."

But, even 11 years later, the effect of "Sad Keanu" lives on. In fact, Keanu believes that the image was used as inspiration in the artwork for his new comic book BRZRKR.