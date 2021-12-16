See the NSFW First Trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Haaaaave you seen the first trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father? No? Then you're in the right place.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the streamer dropped its first look for the highly anticipated follow-up to CBS' long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. While the trailer provided no insight into how the two shows may be connected, HIMYF does appear to follow the same storytelling formula as its predecessor.

For starters, Kim Cattrall made her debut as the all-knowing narrator, playing an older version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie. "This is the story of how I met your father," the Sex and the City alum says at the top of the clip. "It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with."

Cut to 2022 Sophie lamenting about her dating woes to Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma). "I've been on 87 Tinder dates this year," Sophie reveals. "My last date was the worst one yet."