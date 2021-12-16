Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the NSFW First Trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father

The first trailer for How I Met Your Father has it all! We're talking Kim Cattrall, Hilary Duff, two characters having shower sex and more.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 16, 2021 6:58 PMTags
TVHilary DuffJosh PeckKim CattrallCelebritiesHow I Met Your Father
Watch: Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Haaaaave you seen the first trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father? No? Then you're in the right place.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the streamer dropped its first look for the highly anticipated follow-up to CBS' long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. While the trailer provided no insight into how the two shows may be connected, HIMYF does appear to follow the same storytelling formula as its predecessor.

For starters, Kim Cattrall made her debut as the all-knowing narrator, playing an older version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie. "This is the story of how I met your father," the Sex and the City alum says at the top of the clip. "It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with."

Cut to 2022 Sophie lamenting about her dating woes to Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma). "I've been on 87 Tinder dates this year," Sophie reveals. "My last date was the worst one yet."

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Spoiler: The date admitted to having just had sex with someone else. Ugh.

Clearly, Sophie is the group's Ted (Josh Radnor), as she's unlucky in love but still eager to find the one. As for the rest of the new gang—played by Tien TranTom AinsleyFrancia Raísa—they're trying their best to live life to the fullest in New York City. (Shout-out to the snippet of Raísa and Ainsley taking down a shower curtain!)

In addition to the core cast, HIMYF features Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. Oh, and going off of the trailer, Peck seems to play a potential love interest for Sophie. So we have that to look forward to!

Trending Stories

1

Jeff Garlin Leaves The Goldbergs After Misconduct Allegations

2

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

3

Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Those Jennifer Garner Comments

Watch the trailer for yourself above and then, for everything we know about the new Hulu show, which premieres Jan 18., scroll through the gallery below.

Getty Images
Hilary Duff Seeks Her Soulmate as Sophie

Following in the footsteps of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) from How I Met Your MotherSophie (Hilary Duff) reflects on how she found the love of her life...and father of her son, years later. Duff also produces the Hulu series. 

Getty Images
Chris Lowell, Francia Raísa & More Familar Faces Star

Sophie sure does have a lot of friends! Veronica Mars alum Chris Lowell stars as Sophie's close pal Jesse, while Tien Tran is his sister Ellen, who just moved to New York after separating from her wife. grown-ish's Francia Raísa plays Sophie's impulsive roommate Valentina, who is dating dashing British socialite Charlie (The Royals' Tom Ainsley). Bar owner Sid (Suraj Sharma) and his girlfriend Hannah (Ashley Reyes) are sounding boards for the group of pals.

Instagram
Josh Peck Joins as a Potential Love Interest

"You're welcome for your childhood," Josh Peck hilariously captioned a set pic with Hilary Duff. The former Drake & Josh child star rounded out the ensemble cast, as Peck plays the vice principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall Is Set to Play "Older" Sophie

And Just Like That...Kim Cattrall is back sharing her on-screen dating exploits! The Sex and the City icon will voice the older version of Hilary Duff's Sophie as she explains how she met his father. For those keeping track, Bob Saget played the middle-aged Ted (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother

Hilary Duff/Instagram
Filming Began in September

Hilary Duff shared a BTS snapshot of the cast doing a read-through in August. However, production was halted due to Duff's breakthrough COVID case of the Delta variantHIMYF officially started filming on Sept. 1. 

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
A 2022 Premiere Date

In Nov. 2021, the cast confirmed that HIMYF will premiere Jan. 18 on Hulu.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jeff Garlin Leaves The Goldbergs After Misconduct Allegations

2

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

3

Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Those Jennifer Garner Comments

4
Exclusive

Why Chrishell Stause Had an "Easy Transition" Dating Jason Oppenheim

5

Kardashian-Jenners Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's New Legal Request