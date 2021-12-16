Watch Now

Why So Many Stars Are Toasting with Free Spirits' Non-Alcoholic Beverages This Season

The brand's non-alcoholic spirit alternatives prove you can still have fun without alcohol at holiday parties!

By Emily Spain Dec 16, 2021 8:00 PM
E-Comm: Free Spirits

Let's be honest, there is nothing merry nor bright about a hangover!

Over the past few years, non-alcoholic beverages have risen in popularity for a variety of reasons—pregnancy, sobriety or just wanting to wake up in the morning without feeling out of body. While drinking is undoubtedly a huge part of our culture and the way we socialize, there are harmful effects associated with the delicious beverages we boomerang on our Instagram stories.

Not to be confused with mocktails, non-alcoholic beverages will still help you have a good time and provide you with the confidence to be the social butterfly that you are deep down. Don't believe us? Try Free Spirits' bourbon, tequila or gin that replaces alcohol with natural flavors and botanicals, plus vitamins B3, B6 and natural aminos to enhance your mood and save you from a pounding headache in the morning! 

Not only do Free Spirits' non-alcoholic spirit alternatives allow you to craft your favorite cocktail they way you like it, but now you can be a bit more present during social occasions or times when you just need something to take the edge off. Plus, all spirits are gluten-free and vegan!

And the brand has a list of celebrity fans including Kaitlynn CarterJenny Mollen, and Lilliana Vazquez!

If you're looking for an equally fun and delicious alcohol alternative for your holiday party or Dry January challenge, Free Spirits has you covered. Below, we rounded up their lineup of spirits to help you feel your best self!

Spirit of Bourbon

Just in time for holiday parties, you can whip up your go-to Old Fashioned or Hot Toddy, but with less calories and without the not-so-fun effects of alcohol. Free Spirits' Bourbon offers a oaky-toffee nose followed by a velvety-smooth, toasted almond and brown sugar palate. Delish!

$37
Free Spirits

The Spirit of Tequila

For our fellow tequila-loving guys and gals, this mood-enhancing alternative has an "earthy, spicy nose and a smoky, agave-forward palate" to help you have a fun Taco Tuesday and productive Wednesday!

$37
Free Spirits

The Spirit of Gin

Looking for an alternative to dry Plymouth-style Gin? Here you go! Thanks to a blend of notes including juniper, citrus, coriander and cardamom, your nightly Negroni or Gin & Tonic will taste the same but better. Not to mention, you'll feel better afterwards!

$37
Free Spirits

Bundle: The Free Spirits Trifecta Bundle

Whether you want to try all three spirits yourself or have a friend that has given up alcohol recently, this bundle makes for the perfect gift!

$111
$100
Free Spirits

Ready for more celeb shopping inspiration? Check out Jennifer Garner's affordable beauty breakdown!

